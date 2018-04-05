Snowmass cops: Boyfriend steals family jewels

Snowmass Village police arrested a 24-year-old man early Thursday morning and charged him with stealing jewelry from his girlfriend's mother, according to court documents.

Chase Compton was charged with felony theft, and a Pitkin County District Court judge later ordered him held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

Officers were called to a home on North Ridge Lane in Snowmass Village about 4:30 a.m. after a 51-year-old resident of the home reported catching Compton rifling through her jewelry box in a bathroom, according to an affidavit.

The woman's husband confronted Compton and after a "heated discussion," Compton fled the home on foot, the affidavit states.

An officer soon located Compton — a white man with dreadlocks — walking down Faraway Road. Compton claimed he'd been searching for Tums antacid in the bathroom at the North Ridge Lane residence, according to the affidavit.

"Compton noticed a jewelry box and thought it would be funny to take a 'selfie' of him wearing the jewelry," the affidavit states. "Compton stated that he wanted to take the picture and upload it to Instagram."

As he was going through the jewelry box, his girlfriend's mother walked into the bathroom and saw him, according to the affidavit.

Compton told the officer he didn't take any of the jewelry, then gave him permission to search his bag.

"I was able to find several pieces of jewelry in Compton's bag," the affidavit states. "Compton stated that the items were taken from the jewelry box."

The value of stolen jewelry was estimated at $10,000.

Snowmass Village Police Chief Brian Olson said Compton had permission to stay in the North Ridge Lane home.

"I made a mistake," Compton said Thursday during an advisement in district court before Judge Chris Seldin advised him against commenting on his case.

Compton said he'd been in Aspen for two months living with his mother and planned on working in town.

jauslander@aspentimes.com