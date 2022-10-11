Snowmass community briefs: Openings on boards and commissions, be bear aware

Openings on boards and commissions

The town of Snowmass Village is seeking citizen participation on its volunteer boards and commissions. Applications are open through Nov. 1 and are available on the Town’s website at https://tosv.com/104/Boards-Commissions .

The town annually appoints volunteers to its 10 boards and committees. Some boards require special qualifications such as residency or technical expertise. There may be other qualifications required for membership on some boards, but, for the most part, the volunteer boards have a cross-section of Snowmass residents. The Town Council reviews the applications and makes appointments to boards and commissions.

Bare with this reminder

The town of Snowmass Village is reminding people that black bear season is in full swing, and pumpkins are on their menu.





“Bears are still very active in our community, and pumpkins are an excellent food source,” the town said in an announcement last week. “Please do not place pumpkins or jack-o-lanterns outside, as they will attract bears. Bears have already been reported going door-to-door, foraging for porch pumpkins.”

Trash, recycling, and compost bins also are major attractants for foraging bears. Pet food, bird feeders, and outdoor cooking equipment — such as grills and barbecues — also attract bears to the home, the town said, also reminding residents keep their garage doors closed, even during the day.