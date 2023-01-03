Snowmass community briefs

Get your $50 rebate

Full-time residents who lived within Snowmass Village town limits during all of 2022 may apply for a $50 sales-tax rebate starting Monday, Jan. 9.

Residents have until March 17 to apply. More information at https://www.tosv.com/313/Refunds-Rebates .

Grant application period underway

The town of Snowmass Village ‘s 2023 grant application form is now available.





Town Council adopted criteria for the Citizen’s Grant Review Board to use for the 2022-2023 grant cycle. Grant applications will be considered for “Health and Human Services agencies that provide a continuum of health care services including prevention, intervention, treatment, education, and outreach programs, regardless of the client’s ability to pay: and/or non-profit organization that addresses significant problems such as, but not limited to, the natural environment, sustainability, health, or welfare of our community and seeks to enrich the quality of life for residents of Snowmass Village”

Applications can be found at https://docs.tosv.com/Forms/CitizensGrantApplication and will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27

For more information on the Citizen’s Grant Review Board, visit tosv.com/106/Citizens-Grant-Review-Board . Contact the town clerk with any questions.

Christmas trees can be composted

Snowmass Village residents can drop off their old Christmas trees at the town’s tree-recycling center for composting.

A composting dumpster will be available at the community rodeo lot until Jan. 9. Users must remove all decorations before dumping their tree; ornaments, tinsel, garland, lights, etc., contaminate the composting process. This service is available to all Snowmass Village residents.

Read more about tree composting at https://www.tosv.com/409/Christmas-Tree-Recycling .