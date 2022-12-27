Snowmass Community Briefs: Christmas tree recycling; live comedy returns to The Collective Snowmass

A nutcracker ornament hangs on a Christmas tree. Snowmass residents can have their trees recycled for composting by dropping them off at the rodeo lot until Jan. 9

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Recycle your Christmas tree

Snowmass Village residents can drop off their old Christmas trees at the town’s tree-recycling center for composting.

A composting dumpster will be available at the community rodeo lot until Jan. 9. Users must remove all decorations before dumping their tree; ornaments, tinsel, garland, lights, etc., contaminate the composting process. This service is available to all Snowmass Village residents.

Read more about tree composting at https://www.tosv.com/409/Christmas-Tree-Recycling .

JAS Labor Day acts announced





Jazz Aspen Snowmass last week unveiled the headline acts for the 2023 Labor Day Experience, including American alternative folk band and Denver-based The Lumineers, multi-platinum sellers Old Dominion, and six-time Grammy nominees the Brothers Osborne.

Denver based alternative folk-rock band The Lumineers will headline JAS Labor Day Experience’s opening day Sept. 1 at Snowmass Town Park.|Courtesy photo

Courtesy JAS

Early bird three-day, general-admission passes, three-day Deck passes, and Patron (VIP) three-day passes are on sale at http://www.jazzaspensnowmass.org and range from $294 plus fees for general admission, $850 plus fees for Deck passes, and $2,750 and upward for various VIP sections, with a price increase expected later in the year.

The Labor Day festival is scheduled Sept. 1-3 in Snowmass.

A collection of comedy at the Collective

The Collective Snowmass is bringing back the Snowmass Live Comedy Series on select Wednesday evenings in January, February, and March.

All shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. at The Collective Hall (49 Wood Road, Snowmass Village). Local comedy nights will be free, and tickets for additional headliner evenings are $10 plus fees. Advanced ticket sales and reservations will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, at thecollectivesnowmass.com . Shows feature adult content and are not suitable for those ages 18 and younger. Seating will be available first-come, first-served with reservations seated first.

“We’ll keep you laughing this winter with a robust lineup of national headliners, our local funny people, and some amazing Front Range and Western Slope comics,” said Sarah Sanders, Snowmass Base Village plaza and events manager. “We sold out nearly every show this summer, so we’re encouraging everyone to get their tickets early.”

The schedule is as follows:

• Jan. 11, Colorado Comedy Competition — Competition for Colorado-based comedians to give their best three- to five-minute set. PG-13 content is requested. To register, email Info@thecollectivesnowmass.com with your name, contact information, and a brief description of your set no later than Jan. 9. Event admission is free.

• Jan. 18, Noah Gardenswartz — Gardenswartz, a New York-based comedian and writer, performs regularly at the Comedy Cellar in New York City and is a writer on Amazon’s Emmy and Golden-Globe winning show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He has his own Comedy Central special, has appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and twice on Conan. Additionally, he was a semi-finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing and has released two chart-topping comedy albums, Blunt and White Men Can’t Joke.

Noah Gardenswartz/Courtesy photo

gardenswartz

• Jan. 25, Christie Buchele & Friends — Buchele is a stand-up comic who has been featured on Viceland’s Flophouse: Hidden America with Jonah Ray, Laughs on FOX, and First Look on NBC. She has performed at the Limestone Comedy Festival and Denver’s own High Plains Comedy Festival, as well as starred in and wrote for the Project DU film Scary Lucy, which has won multiple awards at film festivals around the country. Buchele has made a name for herself by sharing the realities of being a woman with a disability. .

• Feb. 8, Nancy Norton — Colorado-based Nancy Norton tours nationally headlining clubs, festivals, conferences, and events. She draws from a lifetime of experience. She is a single mom who worked many years as a registered nurse and shares healthcare anecdotes.

Nancy Norton/Courtesy photo

norton

• Feb. 15, Reem Edan — Edan is an Iraqi-American content creator, award-winning writer, and internationally touring stand-up comedian originally from Colorado. She can be seen performing on Shahid VIP’s, Stand Up Sketch Show, on Fail Army’s Stand-up Fails and Fail News, plus in several social campaigns for FOX, including Family Guy and The Great North; Chad on TBS; DC for Warner Bros; and Universal alongside Elizabeth Banks to promote Pitch Perfect 3. Reem also pens jokes for the official social media pages of Tom & Jerry, Scooby Doo and Looney Tunes. She was named one of “5 Muslim Women Comedians to Get You Through Social Distancing” by Bustle.

• March 8, to be announced

• March 15, Chris Garcia, Garcia is a comedian, television writer, actor, and podcaster from Los Angeles. In 2019, the Chris WNYC podcast, Scattered, premiered and on NPR and was noted by Time magazine as “one of the top ten podcasts of 2019.” The limited series focused on his Cuban exile family and the mystery of his father’s past- in a funny way. You may have seen Chris tell his jokes on his very own half-hour special on Comedy Central’s This Is Not Happening and Adam Devine’s House Party. Chris was named a New Face at the 2016 Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festival and a “Comedian You Should and Will Know” by Vulture. He has written for Comedy Central, Adult Swim, Broadway Video and wrote for Netflix’s Mr. Iglesias.

March 29, Valley Comedy Showcase — A free evening of comedy showcasing the local Roaring Fork Valley talent, including winners of the January Colorado Comedy Competition. Line-up will be announced in March. Admission is free.

For more information on The Collective, visit thecollectivesnowmass.com .