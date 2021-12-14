Snowmass comedy series returns with new names and familiar faces

The Snowmass Live Comedy Series will return to The Collective with a lineup of both familiar faces and new names this winter, according to an announcement released Dec. 14.

The series will kick off Jan. 12 with a locals comedy showcase led by TJ Kaiser and friends, who was also on the summer lineup for a show in July. That showcase — as well as two others led by Michael Robinson and friends on Feb. 23 and by Sarah Sanders and friends on March 16 — are free, but reservations are required.

All other shows in the series cost $10; tickets for moth go on sale Wednesday on Eventbrite and can be found through thecollectivesnowmass.com/comedy-series/.

Chris Voth, a nationally touring comic (and full-time teacher) based in Denver who has appeared on Last Comic Standing, Comics Unleashed, and the Late Late Show, will head up a show on Jan. 19.

Consensual Improv — the Carbondale-based improv comedy troupe affiliated with Thunder River Theatre Company — takes the stage Jan. 26.





Longtime Denver comic Nancy Norton, who also did two shows during the summer iteration of the comedy series this year, was the first woman to win the Boston Comedy Festival in 2018, is on the calendar for Feb. 2.

Dino Archie, a touring comic based in Vancouver who won the 36th annual International Seattle Comedy Competition in 2015 (four years before Norton won the same competition in 2019), performs Feb. 9.

Josh Adam Meyers, a comedian based in Washington, D.C. who created The Goddamn Comedy Jam, performs March 9.

Sarah Tiana, a comic and writer with recent appearances on “Crashing” on HBO, “Nashville Squares” on CMT and “Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo” on Netflix, closes out the series March 23.