Snowmass Village candidates line up for November election
Five candidates have thrown their hats in the ring for a seat on the Snowmass Village Town Council, and two will be vying for mayor.
The town on Wednesday identified the certified council candidates as Matthew Dubé, incumbent Thomas S. Goode, Britta Gustafson, Susan Marolt and Gray Warr. Two seats are up for grabs in the November election.
The mayoral candidates are Reed Lewis and incumbent Bill Madsen.
Town Council elections are held every two years. The mayor serves a two-year term, and council members each serve a four-year term.
Election Day is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. Mail ballots go out to registered voters on Oct. 17. Completed ballots may be returned via mail and at the ballot drop-box outside Snowmass Village Town Hall.
