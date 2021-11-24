Snowmass briefs: Winter arrives in Snowmass Village this week

Snowmass winter bus schedules resume Thursday

Peter Magierski has been working for RFTA for a year and a half and continued driving his bus with the pandemic.



Winter bus schedules are back on Thursday with regular service on all Snowmass Village Shuttle routes. The schedule is available at bit.ly/3oSfwzg .

The direct route between Aspen and Snowmass Village is already in service as of Nov. 22 between Rubey Park and the Snowmass Mall on Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA) buses. The schedule is available at bit.ly/32ow22H .

Town offices closed for Thanksgiving

Most town administrative offices in Snowmass Village will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday; other facilities will have limited hours.

Town Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday, as will the administrative offices for the building and planning, public works and police departments. (Emergency response from Snowmass Village police will remain available 24/7, and operations and operational staff from public works will continue as usual.)

The parking department will be open 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday and Friday, as well as every weekend for the winter season.





The recreation center closes early at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and is closed all day Thursday. Regular hours resume Friday.

Anderson Ranch to launch three-year community engagement and outreach initiative

Anderson Ranch Arts Center will launch a three-year community outreach and engagement effort with programs kicking off in 2022 thanks to a “major gift,” the Snowmass Village arts hub announced last week.

The initiative “will service the Ranch’s regional community, uniting artists and art enthusiasts around a shared interest in Latinx arts and culture,” the announcement states.

Plans for programming include teacher training, a Latinx-specific visiting artists program, school field trips to the ranch and a community celebration centered on Latinx arts and culture, as well as the implementation of additional bilingual signage and marketing in Spanish and English.

The effort will also involve partnerships with local nonprofits and on-campus arts programming that could include gallery exhibitions, public lectures and scholarship awards for summer workshops.

“This multifaceted program will allow us to further our standing as a leader in arts education, with a focus specifically on the Latinx community,” Anderson Ranch President and CEO Peter Waanders said in a news release. “The visionary support we engender as an organization means we can continue to expand on our mission of enriching lives, serving all communities, for years to come.”