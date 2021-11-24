Snowmass briefs: Winter arrives in Snowmass Village this week
Seasonal bus schedules back in action; town offices closed for the holiday
Snowmass winter bus schedules resume Thursday
Winter bus schedules are back on Thursday with regular service on all Snowmass Village Shuttle routes. The schedule is available at bit.ly/3oSfwzg.
The direct route between Aspen and Snowmass Village is already in service as of Nov. 22 between Rubey Park and the Snowmass Mall on Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA) buses. The schedule is available at bit.ly/32ow22H.
Town offices closed for Thanksgiving
Most town administrative offices in Snowmass Village will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday; other facilities will have limited hours.
Town Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday, as will the administrative offices for the building and planning, public works and police departments. (Emergency response from Snowmass Village police will remain available 24/7, and operations and operational staff from public works will continue as usual.)
The parking department will be open 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday and Friday, as well as every weekend for the winter season.
The recreation center closes early at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and is closed all day Thursday. Regular hours resume Friday.
Anderson Ranch to launch three-year community engagement and outreach initiative
Anderson Ranch Arts Center will launch a three-year community outreach and engagement effort with programs kicking off in 2022 thanks to a “major gift,” the Snowmass Village arts hub announced last week.
The initiative “will service the Ranch’s regional community, uniting artists and art enthusiasts around a shared interest in Latinx arts and culture,” the announcement states.
Plans for programming include teacher training, a Latinx-specific visiting artists program, school field trips to the ranch and a community celebration centered on Latinx arts and culture, as well as the implementation of additional bilingual signage and marketing in Spanish and English.
The effort will also involve partnerships with local nonprofits and on-campus arts programming that could include gallery exhibitions, public lectures and scholarship awards for summer workshops.
“This multifaceted program will allow us to further our standing as a leader in arts education, with a focus specifically on the Latinx community,” Anderson Ranch President and CEO Peter Waanders said in a news release. “The visionary support we engender as an organization means we can continue to expand on our mission of enriching lives, serving all communities, for years to come.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Snowmass briefs: Winter arrives in Snowmass Village this week
Winter bus schedules are back in Snowmass Village this week and some town offices close for Thanksgiving. Plus, a “major gift” to Anderson Ranch will help launch new community outreach and engagement initiatives.