Snowmass briefs: Trail run coming up Saturday

Basalt's Troy Howard gets some company as he approaches the finish of the Audi Power of Four trail run on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Snowmass Village. Howard finished second among men.

Austin Colbert/The Snowmass Sun

Power of Four trail run finishes in Snowmass Saturday

After last weekend’s Snowmass 50 mountain bike race, adventurous athletes have another chance to push their endurance to the finish line in Snowmass Village at Saturday’s Power of Four trail run.

Competitors can choose from three distances: a 50K (31 mile) race that starts at the base of Aspen Mountain, a 25K (15.5 mile) race that begins at the base of the Tiehack lift at Buttermilk and a 10K (6.2 mile) race that begins at the top of the Elk Camp Gondola. All racers finish at the base of Fanny Hill near Snowmass Base Village.

The lengthiest course summits Ajax, descends Midnight Mine Road, climbs to the patrol shack at Highlands, then descends to the base of Tiehack where the 25K course begins with a race to the top of Buttermilk and onto the Sugar Bowls and Government Trail toward Snowmass. The 50K and 25K routes join up with the start of the 10K route near Elk Camp restaurant for a mostly downhill cruise to the finish in Base Village.

Start times are staggered by distance, so some longer-distance racers may catch up to those starting in the shorter distances later in the day.

Spectators are welcome, with recommended viewing spots at the start line at the base of Aspen Mountain (50K racers begin at 6 a.m.), the base of Tiehack (25K racers begin at 9 a.m., though some seedy 50K runners may pass through earlier) and at the Elk Camp Gondola (10K racers begin at 11 a.m.; again, 25K and 50K runners may pass through earlier).

Friends and family can pick up discount gondola vouchers at racer check-in, which takes place 4-7 p.m. Friday near the Aspen Mountain Gondola.

For more information, visit bit.ly/p4-trailrun .

‘Phthalo Blue’ Screens in Base Village on Saturday

The Collective and Adventure Film Entertainment have partnered to screen “Phthalo Blue,” a production featuring Snowmass Village-based artist Kelly Peters, for this Saturday’s iteration of “Movies Under the Stars.” Peters and filmmaker Lizzy Fowler also will lead a Q&A session in conjunction with the screening.

The screening begins at 8 p.m. on the turf lawn outside of The Collective in Base Village. Reservations are not required and attendance is free; seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Deaf camp participants return after two-year hiatus

Campers and their families returned at long last to the Aspen Camp for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing in Old Snowmass on July 19 for the first official summer programs since 2018.

The camp reopened after two years without programming as the organization worked toward financial recovery and facilities improvements. A series of volunteer service days this spring were focused on updating buildings and preparing to welcome back campers.

The “Forest Camp,” targeted toward families with children ages 5-8, wrapped up July 22; a “Nature Camp” for families with children ages 8-12 runs July 24 through Wednesday.

