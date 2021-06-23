Snowmass briefs: Summer openings and debuts
Trails reopening; season-long happenings kick off
Burnt Mountain-area trails reopen open this week
Hikers and bikers can hit the trails of Burnt Mountain this week as seasonal wildlife closures wrap up.
The Tom Blake, Sequel and most other trails in the Two Creeks vicinity reopened June 21. Anaerobic Nightmare Trail, Government Trail No. 1980 and the Sugarbowl Trail will reopen Monday.
Snowmass Art Festival, Art Walk debut this week
The Snowmass Art Walk makes its debut Friday, featuring the works of seven local artists around Snowmass Village. The works are spread throughout the village and will be visible all summer long.
The Snowmass Art Festival runs Saturday and Sunday in Base Village, showcasing the works of local, regional and national artists with a wide array of mediums. Entry is free and artworks will be priced individually for purchase.
Bonus bike nights, farm-to-table dinners launch Tuesday
Tuesday evening Elk Camp happenings kick off Tuesday with bonus bike nights and farm-to-table dinners.
Elk Camp Gondola rides are free for foot passengers after 5 p.m. Tuesdays; the last ride up is at 7:30 p.m.
All Snowmass Bike Park trails will be open until dusk during bonus bike nights; late arrival bike park tickets are $39 from 3 p.m. to dusk.
In the Lost Forest, activities like the Breathtaker Alpine Coaster and the climbing wall will be open until 7:30 p.m. A Lost Forest base ticket for the evening is $49.
Food and beverage options will be available at Elk Camp restaurant from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Bike nights and farm-to-table dinners continue Tuesdays through Aug. 10.
Storytime in Base Village
Pitkin County children’s librarian Allison Alexander will read stories for families with children ages 6 and younger at 10 a.m. Thursday on the lawn in Base Village. The event is free.
