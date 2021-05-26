Snowmass briefs: Summer heats up in Base Village

The third annual "Movies Under the Stars" series in Snowmass Base Village begins in July.

Snowmass Tourism/Courtesy photo

Memorial Day kicks off Base Village programming

The Collective in Base Village reopens Memorial Day Weekend; the free Game Lounge and Selfie Den kick off the season Friday on a Wednesday-through-Sunday schedule from 2 to 9 p.m. Daily operations resume July 1.

There will be live music Saturday in Base Village; more performances will be added throughout June, with a full lineup of four-days-a-week performances Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Tuesdays slated to begin in July.

Aaron King’s summer drop-in King Yoga Jam series debuts Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. on the lawn covering the skating rink. The hour-long classes cost $20; prepay with Venmo to @king-yoga, with PayPal to 606-300-0839, or cash. In the event of inclement weather, classes will move inside at King Yoga Studio in One Snowmass East.

The Collective announces summer movie lineup

Movies Under the Stars returns to Base Village this summer with six films showing Saturday nights from late July through the month of August. The Collective, which hosts the series on the lawn covering the skating rink, announced the full lineup in a news release Monday.

This year’s slate includes classic family movies shown in partnership with Aspen Film: “Shrek” (July 24), “Happy Feet” (Aug. 7), “The Incredibles” (Aug. 14) and “Free Willy” (Aug. 28).

Adventure Entertainment also will showcase two films in Base Village for the series.

The world premiere of “Phthalo Blue,” featuring local artist and Straight Line Studio owner Kelly Peters, screens Aug. 7. A Q-&-A with Peters and filmmaker Lizzy Fowler will follow the program, which kicks off the Women’s Adventure Film Tour.

Another yet-to-be-announced film from Adventure Entertainment will screen Aug. 21.

Reservations will not be required and seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, according to Base Village Plaza and Events Manager Sarah Sanders.

“We’re excited to continue our third year of partnership with Aspen Film and expand our programming with our new partner Adventure Entertainment,” Sanders said in the release. “After a shortened film series with limited capacity last summer, we’re pleased to announce seating will be available to film fans while space lasts. Our recommendation is to arrive early, save your space and enjoy all Base Village has to offer until the movie begins.”

Annual Snowmass Chapel Ladies Luncheon returns

The Snowmass Chapel will host its annual Ladies Luncheon outdoors at Snowmass Chapel on June 1 from noon to 2 p.m.

RSVP by calling Judi at 970-923-2721 or 970-948-3744 or by calling Jane at 970-923-3062.

Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.