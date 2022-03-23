Snowmass briefs: Springtime happenings have sprung

A skier rides the rail in a mini terrain park on Fanny Hill at Snowmass Ski Area on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Kaya Williams/The Snowmass Sun

Fat bikers can slalom Snowmass this Thursday

A fat bike banked slalom course will be set up on Fanny Hill on Thursday from 3-5 p.m. as part of the ongoing Bud Light Mountain Challenge, according to the schedule posted on aspensnowmass.com .

Two courses with berms and gates will allow participants to race against each other. Bikes are provided for those who don’t have their own; helmets are mandatory.

Registration is free and will be located at the top of the Sky Cab (Skittles) gondola near the Snowmass Mall on the day of the event.

Terrain park boot camp gets sendy Saturday and Sunday

Snowmass Ski Area will offer a terrain park boot camp this Saturday and Sunday as part of the annual Bud Light Spring Jam programming.

The free sessions give terrain park beginners the chance to learn rails, boxes and jumps from professional coaches and athletes. Skiers and snowboarders of all ages and abilities are welcome. Helmets are required and minors must have waivers signed by their guardian.





The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the mini terrain park on Fanny Hill across from the Snowmass Mall. Waivers are available online at aspensnowmass.com/visit/events/terrain-park-boot-camp .

Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.