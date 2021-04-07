Snowmass Briefs: Spring trail closures approaching

Snowmass Village Police Department community resource officers Lauren Martenson, left, and Tina White place a sign on the Seven Star trail to mark its seasonal closure in Snowmass on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. The two officers fill many roles including animal services and trail rangers.

Snowmass Sun file photo

SPRING TRAIL OPENINGS AND CLOSURES IN APRIL

Snowmass Village hikers have three weeks left to explore trails in the Burnt Mountain area between Buttermilk and Snowmass before several trails close April 25 for elk calving season.

The Tom Blake Trail, Sequel Trail and other trails in the Elk Camp and Two Creeks vicinity will close April 25 through June 20; Anaerobic Nightmare and surrounding lands will close April 25 through June 27. The Government Trail and Sugarbowl area will close later this spring, from May 15 through June 27.

The South Rim Trail, as well as the Highline and Lowline trails in Sky Mountain Park, remain open year-round. The North Rim Trail, Seven Star Trail and all other trails in Sky Mountain Park reopen May 16 after season-long closures implemented to protect local wildlife seeking winter refuge before the calving season.

The full length of the Brush Creek Trail connecting Highway 82 to Snowmass Village reopened April 1 to human users. No dogs are permitted on the trail until May 16.

PLANTER BOX GIVEAWAY FROM TOWN OF SNOWMASS VILLAGE

The town of Snowmass Village is holding a community giveaway for leftover planter boxes from a Snowmass Tourism initiative to augment winter outdoor spaces for local businesses.

The planters are 48 inches long, 30 inches high and 18 inches wide and are made from PVC plastic. Each planter retails for more than $500; the town will raffle off several for free.

Complete the form at bit.ly/TOSV-flowerbox-giveaway by the end of the day Friday to enter the giveaway. Winners will be notified next week and must pick up the boxes in town the week of April 26.

THE COLLECTIVE HOSTS “THE BEAUTIFUL BIPOLAR EXPERIENCE”

The Collective in Snowmass Base Village will host “The Beautiful Bipolar Experience” on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Courtney Sanders leads a live presentation and Q&A to share her experience living with bipolar disorder. A reservation is required; email info@thecollectivesnowmass.com to sign up.

TOWN ICE RINKS CLOSED FOR THE SEASON

The ice skating rink in Snomwass Base Village, as well as the rink located near Town Park, have closed for the season.

Submit listings for our community briefs to Kaya Williams at kwilliams@aspentimes.com.