Snowmass briefs: Sports league registration now open; town offices closed for holiday
Snowmass Village administrative offices will be closed on Veterans Day
Town offices closed for Veterans Day
Snowmass Village administrative offices will be closed on Thursday for Veterans Day. The closure impacts Town Hall as well as the public works, housing, tourism and transportation offices.
The Snowmass Village Recreation Center will remain open with regular hours.
Winter sports leagues now open for registration
Registration is open for winter sports leagues in Snowmass Village, including hockey, volleyball and futsal (which is similar to indoor soccer).
The four-on-four hockey league runs from Dec. 15-Feb. 10 on the outdoor rink at Town Park. Teams compete in games on either Wednesday or Thursday evenings. Registration ends Dec. 11.
The volleyball league runs on Wednesday evenings Jan. 12-March 16 in the rec center gymnasium. Registration ends Jan. 7.
The five-on-five recreational futsal league runs on Tuesday evenings Jan. 11-March 22 with self-officiated games; the five-on-five competitive futsal league runs on Thursday evenings Jan. 13-March 24, with referee-officiated games and an end-of-season tournament. Both leagues compete in the rec center gymnasium; registration ends on Jan. 8 for the rec league and Jan. 9 for the competitive league.
For more information and registration for sports leagues, visit secure.rec1.com/CO/snowmass-village-co/catalog and select “Adult Sports Leagues” from the “Adult Sports and Activities” section.
Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Snowmass briefs: Sports league registration now open; town offices closed for holiday
Snowmass Village administrative officers will be closed on Veterans Day. Plus, registration is now open for winter sports leagues.