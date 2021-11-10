Snowmass briefs: Sports league registration now open; town offices closed for holiday

Town offices closed for Veterans Day

Snowmass Village administrative offices will be closed on Thursday for Veterans Day. The closure impacts Town Hall as well as the public works, housing, tourism and transportation offices.

The Snowmass Village Recreation Center will remain open with regular hours.

Winter sports leagues now open for registration

Registration is open for winter sports leagues in Snowmass Village, including hockey, volleyball and futsal (which is similar to indoor soccer).

The four-on-four hockey league runs from Dec. 15-Feb. 10 on the outdoor rink at Town Park. Teams compete in games on either Wednesday or Thursday evenings. Registration ends Dec. 11.

The volleyball league runs on Wednesday evenings Jan. 12-March 16 in the rec center gymnasium. Registration ends Jan. 7.





The five-on-five recreational futsal league runs on Tuesday evenings Jan. 11-March 22 with self-officiated games; the five-on-five competitive futsal league runs on Thursday evenings Jan. 13-March 24, with referee-officiated games and an end-of-season tournament. Both leagues compete in the rec center gymnasium; registration ends on Jan. 8 for the rec league and Jan. 9 for the competitive league.

For more information and registration for sports leagues, visit secure.rec1.com/CO/snowmass-village-co/catalog and select “Adult Sports Leagues” from the “Adult Sports and Activities” section.

Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.