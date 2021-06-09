Snowmass briefs: Sounds of music

Here come the waterworks: Andrew Huck (left) and Charlie Lasser monitor a sprinkler watering the grass on Fanny Hill near the concert stage on Monday, June 7, 2021. The first Thursday night free concert of the season kicks off in Snowmass Village on June 10.

Kaya Williams/The Snowmass Sun

Fanny Hill concert schedule released

Snowmass Tourism has announced the schedule for this summer’s free Thursday night concert series on Fanny Hill. The three-month-long series kicks off this Thursday with alternative pop group Pandas & People; the gates open at 5:30 p.m. and music starts at 6:30 p.m.

Masks are not required at the venue but are still required on Snowmass Village Shuttle and RFTA buses; officials ask that attendees respect any mask requirements at local businesses.

Sealed non-alcoholic beverages are allowed but open containers and personal alcohol are not. (Personal alcohol includes to-go drinks purchased from restaurants in town.) There will be multiple cash bars at the venue for guests who are 21 or older; proceeds support the Aspen Camp of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

There will not be a Kid’s Zone and no dogs allowed in the concert area.

Snowmass Free Concert Series Lineup June 10: Pandas & People June 17: Jyemo Club June 24: Hazel Miller July 1: Musketeer Gripweed July 4 (Bonus): Miss Mojo July 8: Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands July 15: (To be announced) July 22: Trae Pierce & the T-Stones July 29: Bono Brothers Band Aug. 5: Erica Falls Aug. 12: (To be announced) Aug. 19: Nick Sterling & the Nomads Aug. 26: Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Fridays on the Mall kick off

The first Fridays on the Mall event of the season takes place Friday afternoon from 5 to 8 p.m. on the Snowmass Mall.

There will be live music, extended hours and specials at shops and happy hour food and drink specials at restaurants. Artisans will be stationed throughout the mall and kids’ entertainment will be available. Snowmass Tourism will serve up s’mores from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Village Shuttle, RFTA now operating on summer schedules

Summer schedules for Snowmass Village Shuttle and Roaring Fork Transportation Authority buses are now in effect for the season.

On the Snowmass Village Shuttle, routes 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6 remain on-demand only with service from 7 a.m to 12 a.m.

Route 3 (Snowmass Club) departs from the Snowmass Mall every 30 minutes from 6:50 a.m. to 9:50 p.m. with on-demand service from 10:20 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Route 8 (Town Park and Horse Ranch) departs from the Snowmass Mall every 30 minutes from 7:05 a.m. to 9:05 p.m. with on-demand service from 9:35 p.m. to 12 a.m.

To request a ride on the Snowmass Village Shuttle, call 970-923-3500 or look for bus #22.

On RFTA busses, riders can take any downvalley-, Snowmass-, or Woody Creek-bound bus from Aspen to the Brush Creek Park and Ride and then transfer to access the village.

Service from the park and ride to Snowmass Village runs every 15 minutes from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., then every 30 minutes until 2:30 a.m. Service from the Snowmass Mall to the park and ride runs every 15 minutes from 6:15 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., then every 30 minutes until 2:15 a.m.

For full schedules and route maps, visit rfta.com and snowmasstransit.com .

A Ragnar Trail truck parked in the Snowmass Village Town Park lot advertises the trail-running relay that comes to town June 11-12, 2021.

Kaya Williams/The Snowmass Sun

RAGNAR hits the trails

Keep an eye out for runners on the trails and roads of Snowmass Village during this weekend’s RAGNAR Trail relay Friday and Saturday.

Teams of eight runners will each rotate through three loops of varying difficulty over the course of 24 hours. All routes begin and end in Town Park. Runners will be on the Highline and Lowline trails in Sky Mountain Park, Rim Trail North, Upper North Mesa Equestrian Trail and Brush Creek path as well as portions of Highline Road and Sinclair Road.

The courses involve several street crossings; drivers and cyclists should exercise extra caution near Town Park, along Highline Road, and at the intersection of Brush Creek Road and Sinclair Road.

Heritage Fire is a go in Snowmass

Heritage Fire will officially return to Snowmass this summer, event organizer Cochon 555 announced this week.

The annual outdoor farm-to-table feast takes place July 31 in Base Village, with a VIP event from 4-4:45 p.m. and general admission from 4:45-7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now. VIP passes are $150 and general admission tickets are $99; prices increase June 20. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit cochon555.com/heritage-fire/aspen-snowmass .

