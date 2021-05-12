Snowmass briefs: Sky Mountain Park, Snowmass Club golf course reopen for summer

A mountain biker cruises down the Airline Trail in Sky Mountain Park in May 2020. Airline Trail is a two and a half mile multidirectional single-track mountain bike trail. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Snowmass Club Golf Course starts swinging Friday

The Snowmass Club Golf Course opens for the summer season Friday for Snowmass Club members and full-time residents of Snowmass Village.

A “local play provision” allows full-time village residents in the 81615 area code to access the golf course as many as five times per season, according to Director of Golf Mark Lampe.

Snowmass locals must provide proof of residency via a driver’s license with a Snowmass Village address and a utility bill to acquire a five-punch “right to play” card. The card costs $15 to cover administrative fees. The greens fee is based on the rates at the Aspen Golf Club and players are subject to an additional cart fee, Lampe said.

Play is available on a space-available basis. Snowmass Club members can book eight to 14 days in advance, while non-member locals can book as early as 48 hours in advance. There are no limits to what times nonmembers can play, but the course is members-only on Saturdays from June 15 to Labor Day.

The Snowmass Club will not allow golf course access for hotel guests in Snowmass Village this year, and the Black Saddle will be members-only. Parking outside of the Black Saddle is available to those with tee times, but those wishing to use the nearby ball fields should park at Town Park and the Rodeo Lot across the street, Lampe wrote in a follow-up email.

Direct questions to the Snowmass Club pro shop at 970-923-5700.

Snow lays on the trail at the entrance to Highline in Sky Mountain Park in Snowmass Village on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Sky Mountain Park fully reopens Sunday

The wait is over for mountain bikers and hikers jonesing to hit the singletrack at Sky Mountain Park: all trails will open for the season Sunday.

Most trails in the park close every winter from November to May to protect wildlife who use the space as a refuge. The Highline and Lowline trails remain open year-round; the Airline, Deadline, Cozyline, Skyline Ridge, Viewline, Ditchline and Seven Star trails go online Sunday.

Dogs are strictly prohibited in Sky Mountain Park and no motorized vehicles are allowed. The Deadline trail is open to downhill traffic only.

Coinciding with the reopening, Pitkin County Open Space and Trails will launch an online survey to gather public input on the park as a new management plan is in the works. The survey will go live Sunday at bit.ly/skymountainplan.

Rim Trail North and the Upper North Mesa Trail also reopen Sunday. The full Brush Creek Trail is already open to pedestrian and bike traffic but will allow dogs starting Sunday.

