Snowmass briefs: Aspen Skiing Co. names new chief brand officer

Free community CPR training

Free CPR training will be offered from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at The Collective in Snowmass.

Andy Fisher of Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority will host the event. Fisher, a local ski patroller, will teach the basics of understanding child and adult choking, performing CPR on children and adults as well as defibrillator use.

Advanced reservations are required and can be made at info@thecollectivesnowmass.com .

Community survey now open





Community members have until Sept. 16 to turn in their responses to a survey being distributed by the town of Snowmass Village.

The last community survey was completed in 2019. Questions included in this year’s survey are compared to previous years to identify trends and track progress.

The survey has been mailed to Snowmass residents and is also available at https://www.tosv.com/340/Community-Survey .

Skico names new brand officer

Aspen Skiing Co. announced this week it named Gabby Cohen as chief brand officer. She will lead brand strategy across Skico’s three business units — ski, hospitality and ASPENX.

She will step into her new role in mid-September.

Cohen joins Skico from her current role as Global Head of Brand & Communications at Harry’s Inc., where she is responsible for launching new brands, corporate communications and building a brand-marketing practice across the Harry’s Inc. portfolio. Prior to Harry’s, she was the chief brand officer at Rent the Runway and senior vice president of PR and brand Strategy at SoulCycle from 2010-2018.

She will oversee Skico’s brand development and strategy in the company’s second year with ASPENX and, as it grows, its hospitality portfolio with new properties in the works in Boulder and Mammoth Mountain, California, according to a Skico news release.