Snowmass briefs: Skating closed, slalom open

A sign outside the melted ice rink in Snowmass Base Village indicates that the rink is closed for the season due to warm temperatures on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Kaya Williams/The Snowmass Sun

Outdoor ice rinks closed for the season

The outdoor ice skating rinks at Town Park and in Base Village have both closed for the season due to warm temperatures.

Banked slalom returns for year 10 at Snowmass

The 10th iteration of the banked slalom snowboard competition returns to Snowmass Ski Area on April 2 for “Slash the Mass” from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. near the Coney Glade lift.

The entry fee is $40 for racers, and competitors can purchase discounted racer lift tickets. Registration is open online until April 1 but the event listing online states that it “sells out every year.” A link to registration and event details are available at aspensnowmass.com/visit/events/banked-slalom .

For more information, connect race director Tyler Lindsay at tlindsay@aspensnowmass.com .

Anderson Ranch scholarships available for Village residents

Anderson Ranch Arts Center is accepting scholarship applications from full-time residents of Snowmass Village with financial need who wish to participate in a summer workshop.





The scholarships are available for select workshops at the arts campus and are supported by a $5,000 grant from the town of Snowmass Village. Both adults and children are eligible for the scholarship; applicants must prove full-time residency in Snowmass Village.

Interested creatives can apply directly via email to Vice President of Artistic Affairs Andrea Wallace at awallace@andersonranch.org . There is no application fee.

Applicants should include in their email details on their financial need, why they could use the scholarship and what mediums and workshops they are interested in, said Katherine Roberts, the director of marketing and communications at Anderson Ranch.

“Applicants will work with our artistic staff to determine the best workshop for them,” Roberts said.

More tickets added for Spider Sabich celebration

Event organizers have released more tickets for the previously sold-out Spider Sabich Hall of Fame induction celebration on April 8 at the Viewline Resort Conference Center.

The event includes a screening of the documentary “Spider Lives,” a post-film conversation and a celebration of Sabich’s induction into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame, as well as a “Party Like a Pro” reception with a 1970s-themed dance band.

For more information and tickets, visit bit.ly/3wpLVTi .