Snowmass briefs: September shifts on the calendar

Chess Club moves to Thursday

This week’s family and adult chess club meetings at The Collective take place Thursday. The family session for participants who are between 10 and 20 years old begins at 5:30 p.m. and the adult session for participants 21 and older begins at 7:30 p.m.

Chess boards, notebooks and pencils will be provided. Masks are required in The Collective.

Axes and Arms climb slated for Saturday

Community members are invited to join local first responders for the Axes and Arms walk from Town Park to the Top of the Village on Saturday.

The elevation gained during the walk — 956 feet over about 3 miles — represents the highest number of feet that New York first responders climbed inside the first tower of the World Trade Center during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

After the climb, all are welcome to return to Town Park for food, drinks and yard games provided by Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority. Participation is free; donations to the Axes and Arms Foundation, a valley-based organization which provides aid to local first responders and their families in times of need, will be appreciated.

Town swimming pools close Sunday

All swimming pools at the Snowmass Recreation Center will close Sunday for resurfacing, according to the rec center website.

Thursday live music continues through September

Summer concerts on Fanny Hill may be wrapped up, but free Thursday night live music in the village continues throughout the month with the September Music Series.

Performances take place on the Tower Stage in the Snowmass Mall and the rink outside The Collective in Base Village every Thursday afternoon from 4:30-6:30 p.m. through Sept. 30.

Elk Camp shifts to weekend-only hours

All operations at Elk Camp are open on weekends only through early October as Snowmass shifts into fall. Fall hours apply to the gondola, Lost Forest and lift-served riding at the Snowmass Bike Park; trails remain open to the public seven days a week for hiking and cross-country mountain biking.

Elk Camp weekend operations continue every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 3 before the season ends.

Winter parking permits now available

Winter parking permits for the numbered lots in Snowmass Village are now available for purchase; permitted parking in those lots begins Thanksgiving Day and runs through the end of the ski season. A limited number of time-restricted, unpermitted spots will still be available in Lot 5 and Lot 6.

Applicants can purchase permits at the Parking and Transportation Office located on the upper level of the Snowmass Mall at 53A Elbert Lane. For pricing, applications and criteria, visit villageshuttle.com/131/Parking-Permits .

