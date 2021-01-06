Snowmass briefs: Sales tax rebates, Christmas tree drop-off, Fanny Hill townhome sales

Tristan Purdy gives his saliva sample to COVID-19 test administer Ashley Henschel at the Snowmass Town Hall testing site on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The testing site is by appointment only and completely free. The testing site has been extended through the end of March 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



All-day uphilling back in action at Snowmass, Buttermilk, Highlands

Daytime uphill traffic has the green light at Snowmass, Buttermilk and Aspen Highlands after a week of uphilling blackout dates during the holiday.

Uphillers must follow one of four designated routes at Snowmass, originating from Two Creeks or Base Village; dogs must be off the hill by 7:45 a.m. and cannot go up until 4:45 p.m.

Buttermilk offers three designated routes (Tiehack, Buttermilk Main and West Buttermilk). Highlands offers one route to the Merry Go Round restaurant. Wphillers can continue above Merry Go Round if they reach the restaurant by 8:30 a.m.

As always, uphilling is off-limits at Aspen Mountain during operating hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Aspen also has added a new designated downhill route due to an abundance of traffic: skiers and snowboarders must ride down Copper, Copper Bowl and Little Nell.

Sales tax rebate application opens Jan. 8

Beginning Friday, full-time residents of Snowmass Village can apply for a $50 marketing sales tax rebate. The rebate is only available to applicants who lived in Snowmass Village for all of 2020.

The application and additional information will be posted at tosv.com.

Christmas Tree drop-off in Town Park

The Town Park Christmas tree “recycling” center is now open for Snowmass Village residents in the Rodeo Lot at Town Park through Monday.

Trees must be clear of all decorations (including ornaments, lights and tinsel) before drop-off. All trees dropped off at the recycling center will be composted at the Pitkin County Landfill; that compost will later be available for community purchase and use. Visit tosv.com/409/Christmas-Tree-Recycling for more information.

Contract submissions for Fanny Hill townhomes open Jan. 12

Jan. 12 marks the first date signed purchase contracts can be submitted for the 10 yet-to-be-built Havens townhomes on Fanny Hill. Home prices begin at $5.7 million.

The deadline to submit those contracts for multiple-home purchases is 3 p.m. on Jan. 17; the deadline for single-home purchases is 3 p.m. on Jan. 19. Contracts can be submitted to the Slifer, Smith and Frampton office in Snowmass Base Village or via email to Steve Harriage at steve@sliferrfv.com.

For more information, visit havenssnowmass.com.

Grant applications due Jan. 15

There is $125,000 in grant money available for local nonprofit organizations in 2021.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Jan. 15.

Organizations that aim to address community health and human service issues, as well as those that enrich the quality of life for town residents are encouraged to apply via docs.tosv.com/Forms/Citizensgrantapplication.

The Town Citizen’s Grant Review Board and Town Council will award the funds.

COVID-19 testing extended through March

Free COVID-19 testing at the Snowmass Village Town Hall has been extended through the month of March. Tests are available every 5 minutes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.

Appointments are required via rfvfreecovidtest.as.me/schedule.php.

