Snowmass briefs: Restaurants, Base Village hub reopen after offseason break this weekend

Memorial Day weekend will usher in the start of summer in Snowmass Village with the reopening of several restaurants as well as The Collective in Base Village.

The Collective, including the Game Lounge and Selfie Den, are scheduled to reopen May 27. The splash pools are also slated to reopen depending on the weather.

Outdoor yoga with Aaron King begins with weekend sessions at 9 a.m. on May 28 and 29 that continue on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the summer, according to a news release; Tuesday evening sessions at 6 p.m. return June 21. The cost to participate is $25 and Venmo and cash are accepted.

Among the restaurants scheduled to reopen this weekend are Kenichi, mix6, Sundae, the Limelight Lounge, Toro at the Viceroy Snowmass and The Artisan. Several others will reopen in early to mid-June, and some locations like JÜS Snowmass and Last Chair have remained open through the offseason.

