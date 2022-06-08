Snowmass Briefs: Ready to relay

People walk through Snowmass Village Mall as live music plays during “Fridays on the Mall” on Friday, July 23, 2021. The “Fridays on the Mall” experience will continue through August 27th this summer and hosts live music and entertainment until 8 p.m. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Ragnar relay will impact trails, Town Park this weekend

The Ragnar Trail Colorado running relay race will take place in Snowmass Village on June 10-11, with impacts at Town Park and the surrounding trails. Teams of eight runners each complete three loops over the course of the all-day, all-night event; each runner will complete about 15.1 miles total and each team will cover around 120.8 miles total.

Competitors and crew members will set up camp in Town Park and also use many of the parking spaces there during the festival.

On the trails, expect to see runners throughout the day and night on Friday heading into Saturday; the race course features three different loops that cover the North Rim trail, Upper North Mesa trail and the Highline and Lowline trails in Sky Mountain Park.

Drivers should be mindful of runners on the road along Brush Creek Road, Sinclair Road and Highline Road, which racers use to connect to singletrack trails. Expect some congestion due to street crossings near the roundabout at Town Park.

Music on the Mall returns Friday

Live music returns to the Snowmass Mall this summer with the kickoff performance by Sweet Temerity from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on June 10.





Music on the Mall runs every Friday evening at the Tower Stage located near Big Hoss and the Stew Pot. The full lineup featuring performances by local valley musicians is available at gosnowmass.com/events .

Chess club back in action

The Snowmass Chess Club is back in action at The Collective this summer.

The first official meeting of the season was June 6. Meetings convene every Monday, with kids chess club from 5:30-6:45 p.m. and adult chess club from 7-9 p.m. Meetings include lectures on chess principles, puzzles and chess games. Attendees are encouraged to arrive a few minutes early; capacity is limited to 30 people at each meeting.

To reserve a spot in advance, visit bit.ly/3NtpW3C . Remaining spots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Town earns budget award, again

The town of Snowmass Village has again won the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).

The town has won the award 22 times so far, according to a GFOA database. Each year, more than 1,700 governments earn the award.

“I am proud of the continued efforts of the Town – including Town Council and town staff to earn this award,” town Finance Director Marianne Rakowski said in a news release. “The Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is an important record of the town’s dedication to transparency in its budget and financial management. To achieve this level of distinction for over 20 years is a great achievement.”

For more information about the award, visit gfoa.org/budget-award .

Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.