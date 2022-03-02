Snowmass Briefs: Power of Four this weekend; elk hunt lottery slated for late March
Uphill race kicks off from Base Village early Saturday
Power of Four kicks off in Snowmass March 5
The Power of Four ski mountaineering race returns on March 5 with an early-morning start in Snowmass Base Village.
Sport course racers summiting all four mountains (Snowmass, Buttermilk, Aspen Highlands and Aspen Mountain) are scheduled to head up from Snowmass Base Village at 6 a.m. Recreation course racers are scheduled to head up from Aspen Highlands Base Village at 8 a.m.
All racers this year will finish at the base of Lift 1A at Aspen Mountain this year, according to the event website.
Sky Mountain Park elk hunt lottery slated for March 25
The annual lottery for the opportunity to hunt cow elk in Sky Mountain Park this fall has been scheduled for March 25, according to a Feb. 28 announcement from Pitkin County Open Space and Trails.
The hunt takes place Nov. 23-27 this year in Sky Mountain Park near Snowmass Village. Hunting is not permitted any other time of year in Sky Mountain Park.
The hunt is entering its ninth year and is offered in an effort to manage the elk population and habitat in the park. Three participants were successful in harvesting an elk in 2021.
Pitkin County Open Space and Trails administers the lottery in the spring to choose five hunters to participate and three alternates.
Winners also must acquire the proper fourth-season license in Colorado Game Management Unit 43 through Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and Open Space and Trails will verify in June that hunters have acquired that license.
Hunters who were selected last year are not eligible to participate in the 2022 lottery.
To enter the lottery, hunters must email their name, address and phone number to web_open_space@pitkincounty.com by noon on March 24.
Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.
