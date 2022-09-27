Snowmass briefs: Detour remains; composting leaves; resort joins Autograph Collections

This map shows the detour for users of the Owl Creek Trail.

Courtesy image

Owl Creek Trail detour

Users of a segment of Owl Creek Trail will continue to be detoured this week.

Paving will occur along a segment of the Owl Creek Trail on Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30, marking the final portion of a trail project aimed at improving the safety and usability of the trails for all users, according to an announcement from the town of Snowmass Village.

A detour route remains in place, directing trail users off the paved trail along Owl Creek Road between Pinecrest Drive and the top of the hill past town limits. Public access to the Tom Blake trailhead and trail will be impacted while paving operations occur. Temporary single-lane closures on Owl Creek and Pinecrest Drive may occur, and motorists should exercise caution when traveling in the area. Trail users are encouraged to park at Town Park.

Composting bin for fall leaves opens Oct. 1





With autumn in full swing, the town of Snowmass will open a composting bin for fallen leaves at the Community Rodeo Grounds back parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 1. | Courtesy image

briefs-svs-092822-2

A composting bin for fallen leaves at the Community Rodeo Grounds back parking lot will open Saturday, Oct. 1.

Residents are encouraged to take their leaves to the composting station, which is provided by the town, instead of the community dump sites. “We ask that property managers and landscaping companies that collect yard waste from multiple properties refrain from using the bin, as it is intended for residents to use for their private property,” the town said in an announcement.

The 2022 fall leaf composting bin at the Rodeo Grounds will remain in place until weather permits. The bin is for fall leaves only.

The following items are not permitted: trash, non-compostable items, branches, lawn clippings, logs or wood

More details at tosv.com

Viewline Resort Snowmass officially joins Autograph Collection Hotels

Viewline Resort Snowmass, Autograph Collection, as seen from above the base of Snowmass Ski Area. | Courtesy Image

briefs-svs-092822-3

Viewline Resort Snowmass announced last week it has officially joined Autograph Collection Hotels, which are part of Marriott Bonvoy’s group of independent hotels.

The hotel recently underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation through the partnership of High Street Real Estate Partners , RGP Partners , ACRON Real Estate Investments and Davidson Hospitality Group .

“We’re thrilled to be introducing our newly-renovated, four-star resort and the iconic Snowmass Village to the Autograph Collection Hotels family,” said Bob Jensch, regional vice president resorts division, Davidson Hospitality Group, in a statement. “Our unique, mountainside experience embodies the brand’s philosophy of handpicking hotels for their originality and passion in every expression, and we look forward to showcasing that to both new and returning guests in time for this year’s winter ski season and beyond.”

Viewline Resort Snowmass, Autograph Collection has 254 guest rooms including 20 suites; Lupine Spa, a full-service Ayurvedic wellness destination; and such amenities as a private ski and bike concierge, heated mountainside pool with sundeck and terrace, onsite fitness center and 24,000 square feet of combined special event space at the resort and adjacent Viewline Event Center.

In partnership with RING on HOOK and Davidson Restaurant Group, the hotel will include the restaurant Stark’s Alpine Grill, the après ski cocktail spot Lobby Bar and an independent coffee house, First Chair.