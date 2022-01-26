Snowmass briefs: Owl Creek chase goes virtual; art show opens Friday

Racers compete in the Owl Creek Chase on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Aspen.

Registration still open for virtual Owl Creek Chase

The Owl Creek Chase will go virtual this year due to COVID-19 precautions, according to updates posted on the Aspen Nordic Center website and the web page for the event.

The annual cross-country ski race from Snowmass Village to Aspen was originally scheduled for an in-person start Jan. 30. Organizers “determined the best way to move forward in the current environment is to cancel the event in (its) traditional format and move to a multiday, at your own time and pace event,” an update on the event page states.

The updated virtual option will allow skiers to ski the 21-kilometer course any time between Jan. 30 and Feb. 6, and the course will have a fresh groom Jan. 30.

Registration is free at AspenSpecialEvents.com/owl-creek-chase . The first 100 skiers to complete the course before Feb. 6 will still get a commemorative Owl Creek Chase hat.

Art show opens Friday at The Collective

Straight Line Studio will present new original paintings by Columbian contemporary artist Cami Galofre in an art opening at The Collective Hall in Base Village from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 29.





Galofre grew up in Quito, Ecuador, and is based in Denver. She has a national and international exhibition record for her abstract landscapes and other contemporary visual art.

“I see the landscape as a cultural identifier that stems from the collective experiences that we share in natural spaces,” Galofre said in an artist statement. “There is a psychological significance, a sense of home, that the places have been, in one way or another, sacred to each of us (and) live on in the form of memory.”

For more information about the artist and her works, visit CamiGalofre.com . Pieces from the show will be on display until the end of the ski season.

