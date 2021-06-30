Snowmass briefs: Music and markets in the village
Two Fanny Hill concerts, artisan market kick off July
Fourth of July bonus concert comes to Fanny Hill
This year’s Fourth of July community celebration takes place on Fanny Hill with a bonus free concert by New Orleans band Miss Mojo. Music begins at 6:30 p.m. Patriotic attire is encouraged.
Sweet treats and glow-in-the-dark goodies will be available during the concert.
The usual Thursday night free concerts also continue this week with the rock, blues and Americana group Musketeer Gripweed on Thursday.
Snowmass Artisan Market launches for the season
The Snowmass Artisan Market returns to Base Village from 4-7 p.m. Fridays in July and August beginning this week.
Vendors will sell specialty food items, beverages, clothing and handcrafted goods. Additional vendors and entertainers post up on the Snowmass Mall from 5-8 p.m. Fridays on the Mall.
Limelight to host summer specialty dinners
The Limelight Snowmass will host a series of specialty dinners Wednesday nights throughout the summer beginning Wednesday; the meals will be paired with a selection of beer, wine or craft spirits in a collaboration between Limelight Snowmass chef Nate Kargman and representatives from breweries, distilleries and vineyards.
Wednesday night’s kickoff features a “Southern Style” meal paired with drinks from Telluride Brewery. There will be seven specialty dinners throughout the summer, including “Beers and Brats” with Upslope Brewing Co. (July 14) and “Tequila and Tacos” with Volcan Tequila (Aug. 11).
A full schedule and pairing menus are available online at bit.ly/limelightdinner. All dinners start at 7 p.m. and cost $56, tax and tip included. To make a reservation, call 970-924-5100.
All trails officially open in Snowmass
June 28 marked the end of seasonal wildlife closures on Snowmass trails; the Government Trail No. 1980 as well as the Anaerobic Nightmare and Sugarbowl trails are now open for the season.
The Tom Blake and Sequel trails (along with others in the Two Creeks vicinity) reopened June 21.
Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Snowmass briefs: Music and markets in the village
Two concerts come to Fanny Hill this week and the Snowmass Artisan Market returns for the season.