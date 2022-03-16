Snowmass briefs: Luck of the Irish

Cornhole players in festive St. Patrick's Day garb participate in the Ullrhof games in Snowmass on March, 17, 2018.

Anna Stonehouse/Snowmass Sun file photo

Snowmass celebrates St. Patrick’s Day March 17

In Base Village, festivities will take place from noon to 4 p.m. with music by DJ Romy and treats for the holiday in the plaza near the Village Express chairlift.

In the Snowmass Mall, the Celtic band Oran Mor will play from 1-4 p.m. on the Tower Stage. The band plays traditional Scottish and Irish music as well as modern Celtic, Americana and original songs, according to their website.

On the mountain, the Ullrhof Restaurant near the base of Big Burn hosts the Ullrhof Games from noon to 4 p.m., according to the lineup for the Bud Light Mountain Challenge. The “match of the beer drinking titans” features drinking games like beer pong, speed quarters, corn hole and stump.

A deck party, beer and food specials, DJ and prize giveaways also are part of the event. Teams of two can register for the games by emailing Freddy Van Doorn at fvandoorn@aspensnowmass.com .

Snowmass Ski Area also will run the Village Express and Big Burn chairlifts until 6 p.m. on March 17 for sunset skiing.





Tax rebate deadline is Friday

Full-time residents of Snowmass Village have until Friday to apply for a $50 sales tax rebate. The deadline is March 18; the application is online at tosv.com/313/Refunds-Rebates .

Final “Wild Perspectives” talk slated for March 22

The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies “Wild Perspectives” speaker series at The Collective in Base Village concludes on March 22 with a 6 p.m. talk by Alyssa Barsanti on the “trials, tribulations and wild times” from her first year operating Marigold Livestock Co.

The series is free and open to the public; a $10 donation is suggested. Registration is required at bit.ly/3uRDiQH .

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event is required for all attendees.

Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.