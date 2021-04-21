Snowmass briefs: Looking toward spring

A Snowmass Village Shuttle bus pulls out of the Daly Lane bus depot at the Snowmass Mall.

Snowmass Sun/File photo

SNOWMASS SHUTTLE MOVES TO SPRING SCHEDULE Monday

The Snowmass Village Shuttle will switch to a pared-down spring schedule beginning Monday.

Route 3, which connects the Snowmass Club to the Snowmass Mall and Base Village, will run every half-hour from 6:50 a.m. to 5:35 p.m., with departures at 20 and 50 minutes on the hour from the Snowmass Mall and departures at 5 minutes and 35 minutes on the hour from the Snowmass Club.

Service is on-demand after 5:35 p.m. for Route 3 and at all times for all other routes during the offseason. To request a ride, dial 970-923-3500.

SAVE THE DATE: TOWN CLEANUP DAY IS MAY 21

The 41st annual Snowmass Village Town Cleanup day is on the calendar for May 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The town of Snowmass Village, Alpine Bank, and the Rotary Club of Snowmass Village bring the event back in classic form this year.

Volunteers can pick up trash bags, gloves, and lunch and raffle tickets any time between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at the Daly Lane depot on the Snowmass Mall. Grab-and-go lunch and prizes will be available at the Town Park gazebo at noon; those who wish to stick around for a distanced picnic should bring their own chairs and — of course — a mask.

COUNCIL SHOWS APPRECIATION FOR VOLUNTEER BOARD MEMBERS

Snowmass Village Town Council adopted resolutions of appreciation for 16 outgoing members of volunteer boards and commissions at an April 19 regular meeting.

The resolutions expressed gratitude for outgoing board members and acknowledged their contributions to the town throughout years of service. This year’s resolutions include those for members who completed their tenure on the boards in 2019 and in 2020; the 2019 resolutions weren’t approved last year when the pandemic impacted council business.

Council adopted all resolutions in a single action, voting 4-0 in support; Councilman Tom Fridstein recused himself because he was the subject of one of the resolutions for his time on the Planning Commission.

Resolution of Appreciation Recipients Planning Commission Patrick Keelty (Jan. 2014 to Dec. 2019) Tom Fridstein (Dec. 2015 to Nov. 2020) Parks, Open Space, Trails and Recreation Board Jeffrey Kremer (June 2017 to Nov. 2019) Darryl Grob (June 2017 to Feb. 2020) Part-Time Residents Advisory Board Nancy Shapiro (Jan. 2012 to Dec. 2019) Michelle Millerd (Jan 2018 to Dec. 2020) Environmental Advisory Board Debbie Dietz Shore (Jan. 2012 to Dec. 2019) Carol Gaudin (July 2011 to Dec. 2020) Linda Giudice (Jan 2019 to Dec. 2020) Citizen Grant Review Board Ashley Todey (Jan 2018 to Dec. 2020) Kelly Pazar (Jan. 2018 to Dec. 2020) Financial Advisory Board Gary Hartman (Jan. 2009 to Dec. 2020) Marketing, Group Sales and Special Events Board Mike Sura (Feb. 2016 to Dec. 2020) Robert Sinko (Jan. 2012 to Dec. 2020) Christian Knapp (Sept. 2013 to Sept. 2020) Snowmass Arts Advisory Board Michael Miracle (Jan. 2016 to Dec. 2020)

Submit listings for our community briefs to Kaya Williams at kwilliams@aspentimes.com.