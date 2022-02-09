Snowmass briefs: Lift operations get longer starting Saturday
Elk Camp Gondola, Village Express and Big Burn lifts to run with extended hours
With more daylight out on the slopes, the ski day will get a bit longer starting Saturday at Snowmass Ski Area with extended lift operations hours at select lifts.
The Elk Camp Gondola and Big Burn chairlift will run until 4 p.m. The Village Express chairlift will run to the top until 4 p.m. and to the mid-station until 4:15 p.m.
The extended hours apply through the end of the season, scheduled for April 17 at Snowmass.
Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk also will run select lifts until 4 p.m. until the end of the season. At Aspen Mountain, those lifts are the Silver Queen Gondola (last ride down at 4:30 p.m.) and the Ajax Express and F.I.S. chairlifts; at Aspen Highlands, the Loge and Exhibition chairlifts run longer; at Buttermilk, the Summit Express is the only lift with extended hours.
All other lifts close by 3:30 p.m.
