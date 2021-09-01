Snowmass briefs: Let the bidding begin
Anderson Ranch to host “auctionette,” Collective closing temporarily
Anderson Ranch to host Lunchtime Auctionette
Anderson Ranch Arts Center will host a Lunchtime Auctionette midday Sunday featuring works from members of the ranch’s artist community. The auction is free and open to the public but registration is required at andersonranch.org/events/lunchtime-auctionette-bbq.
A barbecue lunch will be available for $15 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The auction will follow immediately thereafter, led by auctioneer Jim Chaffin. Masks will be required in indoor spaces.
The Collective closing temporarily
Most facilities at The Collective in Base Village will be closed Thursday through Tuesday. The closure impacts the game lounge, “selfie den,” Collective Hall and mix6 restaurant; all reopen Sept. 8.
Town offices closed for Labor Day
Town of Snowmass Village municipal offices will be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday.
Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Snowmass briefs: Let the bidding begin
Anderson Ranch will host a lunchtime auctionette this week. Plus, The Collective announces a temporary closure over Labor Day weekend.