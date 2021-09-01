Snowmass briefs: Let the bidding begin

The entrance to the Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Snowmass Village.

Anderson Ranch Arts Center/Courtesy photo

Anderson Ranch to host Lunchtime Auctionette

Anderson Ranch Arts Center will host a Lunchtime Auctionette midday Sunday featuring works from members of the ranch’s artist community. The auction is free and open to the public but registration is required at andersonranch.org/events/lunchtime-auctionette-bbq.

A barbecue lunch will be available for $15 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The auction will follow immediately thereafter, led by auctioneer Jim Chaffin. Masks will be required in indoor spaces.

The Collective closing temporarily

Most facilities at The Collective in Base Village will be closed Thursday through Tuesday. The closure impacts the game lounge, “selfie den,” Collective Hall and mix6 restaurant; all reopen Sept. 8.

Town offices closed for Labor Day

Town of Snowmass Village municipal offices will be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday.

