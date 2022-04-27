Snowmass briefs: Lease on Slow Groovin’ space up for sale on Snowmass Mall

Slow Groovin’ BBQ in Snowmass Village Mall on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



The operators of Slow Groovin’ BBQ on the Snowmass Mall have put the lease of the restaurant space on the market, but the barbecue joint isn’t closing up shop for good until the business sells.

Slow Groovin’ is obligated to operate in the space “until we have an interested buyer,” according to an email from Steve Horner, one of the business partners on the restaurant team that also operates Slow Groovin’ BBQ in Marble, Propaganda Pie in Redstone and Honey Butter in Carbondale. The Snowmass restaurant does close for the offseason.

Horner wrote that the Snowmass location “is a phenomenal space that has unlimited potential,” but the team wants to focus their time and resources on growth closer to where they live, with three other restaurants based along Highway 133.

The name “Slow Groovin’” is not part of the sale. The offering on the market would entitle the new owner to the lease of the space as well as everything inside for an asking price of $340,000, Slifer Smith and Frampton agent Mike Mercatoris said in a phone call. There is time left on the lease with “favorable terms,” Mercatoris said.

Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.