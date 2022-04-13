Snowmass briefs: Hop, skim and a jump

Owen Nelson,12, skis across the pond skim at Snowmass for closing weekend on Sunday, April 15, 2018.

Anna Stonehouse/Snowmass Sun archives

Pond skim returns to Snowmass at Elk Camp Saturday

A springtime rite of passage is back at Snowmass on Saturday, when a pond skim will take place at Elk Camp as part of a “Surf and Snow” beach-themed party.

The festivities run from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Elk Camp, with free leis, a dance party, hot tubs and margarita blender bikes as well as the pond skim. Swim attire is encouraged.

For those who don’t ski or snowboard, foot passenger access via the Elk Camp gondola will be free after noon.

After the on-mountain festivities, the party will continue in Base Village where DJ Ciszak, DJ Romy Ancona and DJ Tenza will be bumping tunes from 1-6 p.m.

Closing day at Snowmass is Sunday.





Easter happenings hop into town this weekend

The Snowmass Recreation Center will host an aqua egg hunt Saturday morning, when participants can swim around the rec center pools and collect eggs to exchange for prizes.

Registration is $10 and is split into two age groups. From 9:30-10:30 a.m. the hunt will be open to children ages 6 to 8. From 11 a.m. to noon, the hunt will be open to children ages 5 and under.

To sign up, visit snowmassrecreation.com , select “Activity Registration,” and then click on the “Aqua Egg Hunt” option under the “Aquatics” category.

The Snowmass chapel will offer two Easter Sunday services, one at 9 a.m. and one at 11 a.m. An Easter egg hunt will follow immediately after the 9 a.m. service; it’s scheduled to take place from 10-10:30 a.m. outside the chapel.

The Easter bunny will make an appearance at the Slifer, Smith and Frampton office located across from Slice in Snowmass Base Village.

Moving party at Straight Line studio Thursday

Local artist Kelly Peters will be moving out of the Straight Line Studio space in Snowmass Base Village this spring. There will be a sendoff party at the studio Thursday from 5-8 p.m.

Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.