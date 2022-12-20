Snowmass Briefs: Holiday closures; upcoming events

Viewline Snowmass will host the Moet Chandon for events starting Thursday, Dec. 22.

Shawn O’Connor photo

Holiday closures

Town of Snowmass Village administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.

The schedule for the Recreation Center is as follows:

• Dec. 24, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Dec. 25, closed





• New Year’s Eve, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• New Year’s Day, noon to 6 p.m.

Champagne days and Santa mornings at Viewline

Viewline Resort Snowmass, Autograph Collection is launching culinary programming this winter that include après ski parties with Moët & Chandon, complimentary seasonal treats in the lobby, and holiday offerings at its signature restaurant, Stark’s Alpine Grill.

“Moët on the Mountain” après ski parties will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily starting Thursday, Dec. 22, and then move to Thursday through Sunday beginning Jan. 8 through the remaining winter season. The events will take place on the deck of Stark’s Alpine Grill overlooking Fanny Hill, with a live DJ, Moët & Chandon specials, and full bar and lunch menu. The resort also will provide daily complimentary hot cocoa and cider stations with live music in the lobby from 4-6 p.m. throughout the festive season.

Santa also will attend breakfast Dec. 23 and Dec. 24 at Stark’s Alpine Grill with candy canes, photo opportunities, and more.