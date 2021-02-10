Snowmass briefs: Holiday closures, fireworks and a new private dining experience
Turn an eye to the sky Saturday for the latest iteration of Snowmass Village fireworks: the show begins at 9 p.m. and can be viewed from Fanny Hill and other locations around the village.
Under current Pitkin County Orange-level restrictions, groups are limited to 10 people from no more than two households. Masks are required in most areas of the town, including Base Village, the Snowmass Mall and Snowmass Center.
LIMELIGHT SNOWMASS DEBUTS NEW PRIVATE DINING EXPERIENCE
The Limelight Hotel Snowmass in Base Village has launched the Owl Creek Day Chalet, a new private dining experience at the base of the mountain. The venue offers three catered meals — breakfast, a customizable lunch and apres-ski champagne, charcuterie and hors d’oeuvres — and includes access to a private patio with a fire pit.
Guests will have access to the space from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The experience can accommodate as many as 25 guests depending on COVID-19 restrictions. (Current Orange-level restrictions allow informal gatherings and dining experiences for as many as 10 people from two different households.)
To inquire about bookings and availability, visit bit.ly/owlcreekdaychalet or email smann@limelighthotels.com.
TOWN OFFICES CLOSED FEB. 15
Most Snowmass Village town administrative offices will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day.
Closures impact Town Hall, the Community Development Department (both building and planning offices) and public works administrative offices. The parking and transportation office will remain open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the recreation center will follow normal operating hours.
A regular Town Council meeting has been rescheduled for Feb. 16.
