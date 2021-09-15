Snowmass Briefs: Hey, bidder bidder

Courtney Sanders speaks about “The Beautiful Bipolar Experience” during a “Snowmass Live” event on April 7, 2021 at The Collective Hall in Base Village.

Joel Nunez-Smith/Courtesy photo

The Collective hosts mental wellness event Wednesday

Courtney Sanders will lead a seminar on mental health at The Collective in Base Village on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Sanders will share her own experiences and with mind-body balance and offer support and guidance during “The Bipolar Divine: Strategies to Build Confidence in Your Mental Wellness.”

The event will be hosted live at The Collective and also will be streamed on Zoom. To RSVP for in-person attendance or receive a Zoom link, email info@thecollectivesnowmass.com .

Practice portraiture at Straight Line Studio on Saturday

Rai Omri will teach a monochrome portrait painting class at Straight Line Studio on Saturday afternoon in a session followed by cocktails in Base Village.

The class costs $200 and includes materials and drinks. Some basic oil painting experience is preferred but not required.

The event runs from 2-6 p.m. with cocktail hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. Register online at straightlinestudiollc.com/classes ; email info@straightlinestudiollc.com with any questions.

Trail races hit Fanny Hill at full speed this weekend

Trail users can expect some trail impacts around Snowmass Village this weekend with a running race and collegiate cycling competition on the calendar.

The Golden Leaf Half Marathon takes place Saturday morning with seven waves of runners departing from Fanny Hill at 8-8:30 a.m. Racers also will cover ground on Dawdler and the Government Trail en route to Aspen.

The University of Colorado mountain bike team hosts collegiate racing Saturday and Sunday with competition across several disciplines, including short track, downhill, cross-country and enduro racing. There will be several spectating opportunities.

Village Shuttle shifts to fall schedule Monday

The Snowmass Village Shuttle will transition to its fall offseason transportation schedule starting Monday. All routes other than Route 3 will be on-demand only.

Route 3 between the Snowmass Club and the Snowmass Mall will run every 30 minutes between 6:50 a.m. and 5:20 p.m. It will be on demand only through the end of service for the route — 12:15 a.m. on weekdays and 11:45 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

To request on-demand service, call 970-923-3500 (or look for bus #22). Route maps and schedules are available at snowmasstransit.com .

Buses will continue to operate between the Brush Creek Park and Ride and the Snowmass Mall, serviced by Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA) buses. For that schedule, visit bit.ly/3A85kHC .

Utility work begins next week

The town of Snowmass Village and Holy Cross Energy will begin utility work to install nearly 48,000 feet of high speed internet fiber optic cable and conduit from Highway 82 into and around the village, according to a town newsletter.

The work will take place along the Brush Creek Trail, Brush Creek Road, Highline Road and Owl Creek Road. There will be minimal impacts but expect to see construction crews and equipment off the road and along the shoulder.

Some temporary one-lane closures may occur. The project is scheduled to wrap up around Nov. 12.

Snowmass Police hosts lost and found auction Tuesday

The Snowmass Village Police Department will auction off a wide variety of unclaimed items from the town’s lost and found at noon Tuesday in the lower parking lot of Town Hall.

Items for sale include skis, bikes, jewelry and a Vespa. Buyers can view the selection starting at 11:45 a.m. There will be no other pre-sale preview.

All sales are final at the verbal auction. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment.

Those with questions can call the town at 970-923-5330.

Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.