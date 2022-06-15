Snowmass briefs: Have a laugh

Julie Gillespie performs at a locals comedy showcase at The Collective in Snowmass Base Village on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Jordon Kern/The Collective

The Collective releases comedy lineup, seeks contestants for June 22 laugh-off

The Collective in Snowmass Base Village is seeking contestants for its second annual Colorado Comedy Competition on June 22. Comics will have the chance to perform a 3- to 5-minute set before an audience and a panel of judges, and the top performers will get to open for headliners during the Snowmass Live Comedy Series.

Contestants will be judged on stage presence, originality, professionalism and overall performance, and PG-13 content is encouraged. To sign up, email your name, contact information and a short set description to info@thecollectivesnowmass.com by June 20.

The competition kicks off another summer of laughs in Snowmass Village with the Snowmass Live Comedy Series.The Collective announced the lineup last week.

The Roaring Fork Valley-based group Consensual Improv performs on July 6. Tone Bell performs July 20.

The Valley Comedy Showcase takes place Aug. 3, featuring local talent and winners from the Colorado Comedy Competition. Zainab Johnson performs Aug. 10. The final show of the season will be a Colorado Comedy Night with three Denver-based comics and three valley-based comics competing for the audience’s favor.





The Collective has not yet announced the performer for the July 13 slot.

Reservations are required for almost all of the shows and cost $10 per person at bit.ly/3NN8vv7. Shows tend to sell out and seating is first-come, first-served. The Colorado Comedy Competition is free with no reservations required. For more information, visit thecollectivesnowmass.com.

Shows may feature adult content for audiences age 18 and older.

Salsa lessons offered Friday in Base Village

Dance instructors Erik and Claudia Pena will lead a salsa night with lessons in bachata salsa and other forms of Latin dance from 6-8 p.m. Friday on the patio outside The Collective.

The event is free to anyone who wishes to participate.

The Elk Camp Gondola hangs over Snowmass Base Village on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The gondola, Elk Camp chairlift and some on-mountain activities and amenities open for the summer on June 21.

Kaya Williams/Snowmass Sun

Bike Park, Elk Camp Gondola open Tuesday

The Elk Camp Gondola starts spinning for the season on Tuesday, kicking off the summer’s on-mountain offerings at Snowmass.

The gondola and the Elk Camp chairlift will run daily for sightseeing and access to the Snowmass Bike Park, Lost Forest adventure park and hiking trails beginning June 21 through Sept. 5, with weekend-only operations through Oct. 2.

The gondola runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the chairlift runs from 10:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. most days. Bonus Bike Nights feature extended gondola hours until dusk, plus discounted tickets and dinners at Elk Camp on Tuesdays starting June 28 through Aug. 9.

