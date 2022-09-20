Snowmass briefs: Golden Leaf sells out again; singer to perform Denver music; town extends survey deadline

Golden Leaf returns for 42nd run

Another Golden Leaf Half Marathon, another sellout.

The 42nd edition of the 13-plus mile trail race from Snowmass Village to Aspen drew more than 500 runners on Sept. 17. The overall winner was Boulder resident Galen Burrell, who completed the backcountry course in 1 hour, 32 minutes and 31 seconds. Lindsey Knast of Lafayette, Colorado, topped the women’s field with a time of 1:50:50. Complete race results are available at utemountaineer.com/golden-leaf-half-marathon .

The city of Aspen and Ute Mountaineer were the race hosts.

This year’s race was presented by Adidas Terrex with additional support from Darn Tough Socks and Skratch Labs. The post-race party included a prize giveaway and lunch to the racers provided by Slow Groovin BBQ.





Noted singer to honor John Denver with concert

Vocalist Laura Angelini, a Billboard Top 40 recording artist, will support the Aspen Camp for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing with a performance at Aspen Camp on Oct. 2.

Her first single — “Share that Love/What The World Needs Now Is Love” — recently reached No. 36 on the Billboard Dance Charts.

She also is the founder of ShareThatLove.org Charitable Foundation, which focuses on providing resources and awareness to help people and the environment.

In honor of John Denver’s legacy and his long-running support of the Aspen Camp, Angelini’s upcoming CD features some of Denver’s songs, which she will perform at the concert.

Community survey extended

The town of Snowmass Village’s community survey has been extended for two weeks until Sept. 30.

The extension is being done to give people more time to turn in their responses, according to a town news release.

To take the survey, visit tosv.com/survey .