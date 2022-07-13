Snowmass briefs: Game time and story time in the Village
Baseball tournament, storytelling event on the calendar
Triple Crown World Series returns to Snowmass
Snowmass Village will be home base for youth baseball players next week for the Triple Crown World Series July 19-24.
Youth baseball teams from across the region and the country will play in games throughout the Roaring Fork Valley during the tournament.
Snowmass Village serves as tournament headquarters and will host opening ceremonies with a parade of players and pin trading in Base Village on July 19.
Games are slated to take place in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Basalt, Snowmass Village and Aspen. For more information, visit tcworldseries.com/snowmassaspenbasalt.
The Collective hosts live storytelling event Sunday
The Collective will host a live storytelling event with Writ Large founder Alya Howe in Snowmass Base Village on Sunday at 6 p.m.
A lineup of local storytellers will each have seven minutes to share their stories with the community. This event’s speakers include Errol Doebler, Courtney Sanders, Julie Gillespie, Hamilton Pevec, Sarah Sanders and Gabriela Meija, according to a July 11 newsletter from The Collective.
Seating is limited; RSVP to info@thecollectivesnowmass.com. For more information, visit thecollectivesnowmass.com or contact Howe via email at alyahowe@me.com, online at alyahowe.org or via phone at 970-309-2582.
Beloved community picnic returns
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Anderson Ranch Art Center’s long-awaited Art Auction and Community Picnic returns on Saturday.
