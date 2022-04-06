Snowmass briefs: Fundraisers and festivities on the event schedule starting Thursday

Fireworks light up Fanny Hill in Snowmass Village during a 9 pm show during the 45th annual Gay Ski Week on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (Kelsey Brunner/Snowmass Sun)



Venga Venga hosts Team Gleason fundraiser Thursday

Venga Venga will host an aprés ski fundraiser Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the restaurant on the Snowmass Mall for Team Gleason, a national nonprofit that backs adventures, technology, equipment and care services for people living with ALS.

All proceeds from wristband sales will go to Team Gleason, and Venga Venga also has pledged to donate proceeds from all Cadillac margarita sales on the day of the event to Team Gleason regardless of whether the purchaser has also bought a wristband. Wristbands are available at teamgleason.org/mmsnowmass .

Entry wristbands must be purchased in advance for the afternoon apres event and attendees must be 21 or older. The ticket price includes drinks and a taco bar and ticketholders will be entered to win a $150 Venga Venga gift card in a raffle.

The event is a collaboration among Team Gleason, Venga Venga, the town of Snowmass VIllage and Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits (SGWS), a national wine and spirits distributor.

Team Gleason is supporting an adventure trip to Snowmass for Karen Stiles, a family member of two SGWS employees; Stiles will learn to ski down Snowmass in an adaptive chair with the help of her husband and cheers from family and fellow skiers.





“Our hope is to bring the adventure and a fundraising event together to pay it forward and help provide much-needed equipment and a life-changing adventure to another person living with ALS!” an event description reads.

Fireworks, Hall of Fame festivities slated for Friday night

Fireworks will launch over Snowmass Village Friday at 9 p.m. in conjunction with NASTAR National Championships. The display is the last scheduled fireworks show of the season in the town.

A concert takes place that day as well at 3:30 p.m. in Snowmass Base Village featuring the Johnny Cash cover band Cash’d Out.

Also, Friday is the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame induction celebration for Spider Sabich and a screening of the film “Spider Lives.” For more information, visit bit.ly/3wpLVTi .

Gelande Quaffing Championships slide over to High Alpine Saturday

The final installation of the Bud Light Mountain Challenge takes place this weekend with the Gelande Quaffing Rocky Mountain Championships on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at High Alpine Restaurant.

Teams of two will slide beers to one another across a 10-foot-long bar top and must catch the brews mid-flight, then drink them before sliding back. Tricks accumulate additional points.

Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.