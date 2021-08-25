Snowmass briefs: Free frozen treats, ticketed hard cider festival on tap

Schilling’s main sales representative, Sterling Scott, assists Cidermass attendees with samples of the product in Snowmass on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Council meet-and-greet, community photo rescheduled for Thursday

The Snowmass Village annual community photo and a “Get the Scoop” Town Council meet-and-greet have been rescheduled for Thursday night before and during the free concert on Fanny Hill.

“Get the Scoop” will run from 5:30-7 p.m. near the entrance to the concert venue and gives community members the opportunity to discuss any topic of interest with Snowmass Village Town Council members. Free frozen treats will be available.

The community photo will take place inside the concert venue around the time of the first intermission, typically 7:30 p.m.

Participants are asked to wear a shirt or top in the color that corresponds to the year they arrived in the community. Those who arrived in the 1960s should dress in black, 1970s in white, 1980s in blue, 1990s in green, 2000s in red, 2010s in yellow and 2020s in orange.

Both events were postponed from the originally scheduled Aug. 19 due to inclement weather, though the regular Thursday night music was able to proceed as planned.

This week’s concert is the last of the season and features the country-blues group Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and music begins at 6:30 p.m.

Cidermass returns to the Snowmass Mall

Hard cider aficionados can get their round-robin tasting fix at Cidermass this weekend, scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Saturday on the Snowmass Mall.

The event will feature cider vendors and distilleries throughout the mall as well as live music. General admission tickets are $55 (plus a $4.98 processing fee) on Eventbrite until 10:30 p.m. Friday; day-of tickets will be $65 (plus a $5.59 processing fee).

Tickets are available at bit.ly/3goubyX .

Revolution Enduro Series hits the dirt at full speed this weekend

The two-day Revolution Enduro mountain bike race series will bring riders across a wide range of divisions to the trails of Snowmass for competition Saturday and Sunday.

In the enduro format, descents are timed but ascents and transfers are not. Some routes involve lift-served terrain; expect some race-related impacts to on-mountain trails.

On Saturday, riders will compete on the Papa Smurf, Viking, Cross-Mountain, Verde, Gargamel, Vapor, Cowboy Coffee and Animal Crackers trails.

On Sunday, riders will compete on the Valhalla, Battle Axe, French Press, Dust Bunny, Expresso, Cross-Mountain, Uncle Sam’s and West Government trails as well as the Sam’s Knob work road.

Divisions range from youth in the 10-12 age group to masters over the age of 50. Registration has closed for the event.

