Snowmass briefs: Fireworks, ski movie on tap in the village this week
Pyrotechnics back over Fanny Hill on Feb. 6
Free ski movie plays Friday at The Collective
The Red Bull ski film “La Liste — Everything or Nothing” will play at The Collective Hall at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4.
The film features big-mountain skiers and close friends Jérémie Heitz and Sam Anthamatten as they ski the Swiss Alps, Peru’s Cordillera Blanca, Pakistan’s Karakoram range and the Tibetan Himalayas.
Red Bull cocktail specials will be available at moxiBar from 5:30-7 p.m. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken that day will be required for entry. Seating is first come, first served.
Fireworks show slated for Sunday over Fanny Hill
Fireworks are back over Fanny Hill on Feb. 6, presented by Snowmass Tourism as one of a series of explosive displays this season.
The pyrotechnics are slated to blast off from 9-9:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.
