Snowmass briefs: Films, photos and free vaccines in the village
Town Council meet-and-greet, community photo on the calendar Thursday
Last Anderson Ranch summer film screens Wednesday
Anderson Ranch Arts Center will host the final movie night of a summer film series Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Schermer Meeting Hall on the arts center campus in Snowmass Village.
The screening in partnership with Aspen Film will feature the 2010 documentary “Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child,” which explores the life of the neo-expressionist artist through interviews, archival footage and Basquiat’s own words and work.
Tickets are $10 and include complimentary popcorn and a beverage. Additional food and drinks will be available from the Anderson Ranch Cafe.
Frozen treats and photo deets at Thursday night concert
A “Get the Scoop” Town Council meet-and-greet and annual community photo take place before and during the Thursday night free concert on Fanny Hill this week.
Members of the Snowmass Village Town Council will be available to discuss any topic of community interest and answer questions from 5:30-7 p.m. on Fanny Hill. Free ice cream treats will be available.
Then, during intermission at the concert, members of the Snowmass Village community will gather for a group photo on Fanny Hill around 7:30 p.m.
Participants are asked to wear a shirt or top in the color that corresponds to the year they arrived in the community. Those who arrived in the 1960s should dress in black, 1970s in white, 1980s in blue, 1990s in green, 2000s in red, 2010s in yellow and 2020s in orange.
This week’s concert features Nick Sterling and the Nomads, an Americana and folk-rock band. Gate opens at 5:30 p.m. and music begins at 6:30 p.m.
Vaccine clinic at Town Hall on Friday
Pitkin County Public Health will host a pop-up vaccine clinic at Snowmass Center from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday.
The clinic will administer free doses of the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Insurance is not required.
The two-shot Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone age 12 or older and people getting either their first or second doses are welcome at the clinic; the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine is available to anyone age 18 or older.
Register online at bit.ly/3AJIaXL or call 970-429-3363 (dial extension 2 for Spanish) for assistance.
Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Snowmass briefs: Films, photos and free vaccines in the village
Get to know Snowmass Town Council members and get in on the community photo action at this week’s Thursday night concert.