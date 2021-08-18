Snowmass briefs: Films, photos and free vaccines in the village

Markey Butler points out the flavors of each gelato cup during the annual "Get the Scoop" event with Snowmass town council on Aug. 15, 2019. The community engagement event was held the same night at the free summer concert series and annual community photo; it will be held again on Aug. 19, 2021 with representatives from the current council.

Maddie Vincent/Snowmass Sun file photo

Last Anderson Ranch summer film screens Wednesday

Anderson Ranch Arts Center will host the final movie night of a summer film series Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Schermer Meeting Hall on the arts center campus in Snowmass Village.

The screening in partnership with Aspen Film will feature the 2010 documentary “Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child,” which explores the life of the neo-expressionist artist through interviews, archival footage and Basquiat’s own words and work.

Tickets are $10 and include complimentary popcorn and a beverage. Additional food and drinks will be available from the Anderson Ranch Cafe.

Frozen treats and photo deets at Thursday night concert

A “Get the Scoop” Town Council meet-and-greet and annual community photo take place before and during the Thursday night free concert on Fanny Hill this week.

Members of the Snowmass Village Town Council will be available to discuss any topic of community interest and answer questions from 5:30-7 p.m. on Fanny Hill. Free ice cream treats will be available.

Then, during intermission at the concert, members of the Snowmass Village community will gather for a group photo on Fanny Hill around 7:30 p.m.

Participants are asked to wear a shirt or top in the color that corresponds to the year they arrived in the community. Those who arrived in the 1960s should dress in black, 1970s in white, 1980s in blue, 1990s in green, 2000s in red, 2010s in yellow and 2020s in orange.

This week’s concert features ​​Nick Sterling and the Nomads, an Americana and folk-rock band. Gate opens at 5:30 p.m. and music begins at 6:30 p.m.

Vaccine clinic at Town Hall on Friday

Pitkin County Public Health will host a pop-up vaccine clinic at Snowmass Center from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The clinic will administer free doses of the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Insurance is not required.

The two-shot Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone age 12 or older and people getting either their first or second doses are welcome at the clinic; the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine is available to anyone age 18 or older.

Register online at bit.ly/3AJIaXL or call 970-429-3363 (dial extension 2 for Spanish) for assistance.

