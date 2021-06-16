Snowmass briefs: Dog days of summer

Large sculptures for “The Big Dog Show” in Base Village await installation on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

HIGH ALTITUDE HA-HAS

The Collective Hall in Snowmass Base Village hosts a free Colorado Comedy Competition at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Comics from around the Roaring Fork Valley and the state will compete for the opportunity to score an opening act gig later in the summer during the Snowmass Live performance series. A panel of six local judges from the arts and business communities will determine the winter.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served, and large groups are encouraged to arrive early.

Families are welcome; the show will feature PG-13 content.

GONE TO THE DOGS

“The Big Dog Show” art installation arrives on the lawn in Snowmass Base Village on Friday for a three-day showcase. Artist Dale Rogers created and welded the 20 giant steel dog sculptures that will be on display through Sunday; kids and dogs are welcome to explore the installation.

Also in Base Village, mix6 will offer $5 beers and free dog treats during a “Pups and Pints” event Saturday from 4-6 p.m.

ON THE UP AND UP

The Elk Camp Gondola and chairlift open for the season Monday, providing access to the Snowmass Bike Park, Lost Forest adventure area and upper-mountain hiking trails.

Standalone sightseeing tickets are $31 for a single day or $39 for as many as three out of seven days; the three-day ticket includes discounts at a number of retail and restaurant locations. Season passes are available for $139 ($74 for winter passholders).

Bike park tickets (which include a gondola ride and access to the park) are $52 for a single day or $129 for a three-day pass. Season passes are available for $269 ($149 for anyone with a 2020-21 Aspen Snowmass, Mountain Collective or IKON pass).

Lost Forest base tickets, which include a gondola ride and access to most Lost Forest features, like the climbing wall and Breathtaker Alpine Coaster, are $67 for adults and $52 for kids age 12 and younger; treeline tickets (which also include access to the Treeline Trial challenge course) are $97 for adults and $72 for kids ages 8-12.

