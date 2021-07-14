Snowmass briefs: Crews mitigate wildfire hazard; more arts and entertainment in village

State Wildland Inmate Fire Team (SWIFT) crews work on wildfire mitigation near Town Hall in Snowmass Village on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

John Mele/Courtesy photo

SWIFT crews aid village wildfire mitigation projects

Crews from the Colorado State Wildland Inmate Fire Team (SWIFT) continue wildfire mitigation projects in the village this week in coordination with the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority.

Work to reduce fire fuels and dense vegetation near Town Hall, Mountain View and the South Rim trailhead began July 6 and will wrap up by Friday, according to a news release. Expect some noise from power tools from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on work days.

Last week, the team cleared about 4 acres of heavy brush behind Town Hall to create defensible space around the building and clear the area around an emergency communication tower, according to an email from John Mele, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue deputy chief and fire marshal.

Work near the South Rim trailhead this week involves the removal of fuels near the adjacent neighborhood and toward the Connector Trail. If there is additional time this week, crews will head over to the Ditch Trail to remove “hazardous dead-standing trees,” per the release.

Straight Line Studio to host custom embroidery pop-up

Visitors and villagers looking to jazz up their denim and other clothes can swing by Straight Line Studio for custom chain-stitched designs by RangerStitch this week.

Stitching from the Nashville-based embroiderers will be available from 3-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the studio in Base Village. RangerStitch uses vintage chain stitch machines guided by hand to create the designs; cotton and wool are best suited for the technique.

Ticket reservations live for Snowmass comedy in August

The second round of ticket reservations for the Snowmass Live comedy series will open online Wednesday for shows in August and September featuring a lineup that includes Ben Gleib, Nancy Norton, Megan Gailey, Beth Brandon and Miller Ford.

As of July 13, tickets were still available for the following shows in July: Ismael Loutfi, Alex Edelman (July 21) and Ali Macofsky (July 28). Every Wednesday comedy night offers two shows, one at 6:30 p.m. and one at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit thecollectivesnowmass.com/the-events .

Triple Crown World Series starts swinging in Snowmass

The Triple Crown World Series youth baseball championship is up to bat starting Tuesday with events throughout the valley and opening ceremonies in Snowmass Village.

A “Parade of Teams” and pin-trading, plus a guest speaker and skills award presentation, kicks off the week from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in Base Village.

Games take place at fields from Aspen to Glenwood Springs from July 21-25. For more information, visit tcworldseries.com/itineraryrf.html .

Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.