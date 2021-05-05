Snowmass briefs: Construction to impact roadways, parking; council makes board appointments

Village lots 9 and 10 impacted by Westin construction

Lot 9 and the lower half of Lot 10 on Carriage Way in Snowmass Village close this month to accommodate construction staging for a remodel of the Westin Snowmass Resort.

The closure will last for the duration of the project. Work is expected to wrap by the beginning of the 2021-22 ski season on the project that will give a facelift to the soon-to-be-renamed Westin property and neighboring Wildwood hotel.

Both hotels will operate under new ownership when they reopen next winter.

Parking in all other numbered lots remains available and free for the summer season. Timed restrictions in Lot 5 and Lot 6 apply year-round.

Wood Road periodically limited to one-way traffic

There will be periodic lane closures on Wood Road during construction hours for roughly the next three weeks to allow crews working to safely navigate construction traffic related to Electric Pass Lodge in Base Village, according to Assistant Town Manager Travis Elliott.

The schedule will vary; Wood Road will reopen to two-way traffic each evening.

Town Council makes board and commission appointments

Snowmass Village Town Council appointed three representatives to town boards and commissions at a May 3 regular meeting.

Stan Clauson will join the Planning Commission, taking over an existing term through December. Rick Sussman will join the Parks, Open Space, Trails and Recreation board for a three-year term expiring December 2023; Jeffery Burrell will join the Meeting, Group Sales and Special Events board as a lodging representative for a three-year term expiring December 2023.

