Snowmass briefs: Comedy and fireworks are back
Local comedy showcase comes to The Collective this Wednesday
Comedy series returns to The Collective on Wednesday
The Snowmass Live comedy series is back at The Collective in Base Village this winter with the first show of the season scheduled for Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. TJ Kaiser and friends will kick off the series with a local comedy showcase.
Free tickets are sold out for the show, but there is a waitlist available at bit.ly/33kDJrc.
The series continues on Wednesdays through March; tickets are still available for other shows, some that are free and some that cost $10. More information is available at TheCollectiveSnowmass.com/comedy-series.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result from a test administered within 72 hours of the show is required and masks are required for all attendees unless actively eating or drinking. Table and bar service will be available before the show.
Due to adult content, the show is only suitable for audiences aged 18 and older.
Fireworks blast off over Fanny Hill next week
Snowmass Village has fireworks on the calendar for Jan. 17 as part of its season-long series of pyrotechnics over Fanny Hill.
The show begins at 9 p.m., weather and staffing permitting.
Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Snowmass briefs: Comedy and fireworks are back
The Snowmass Live comedy series is back at The Collective in Base Village this winter with the first show of the season scheduled for Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. TJ Kaiser and friends will kick off the series with a local comedy showcase.