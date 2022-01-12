Snowmass briefs: Comedy and fireworks are back

TJ Kaiser performs during a comedy competition for the Snowmass Live comedy series at The Collective in Base Village on June 16, 2021.

Jordon Kern/The Collective courtesy photo

Comedy series returns to The Collective on Wednesday

The Snowmass Live comedy series is back at The Collective in Base Village this winter with the first show of the season scheduled for Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. TJ Kaiser and friends will kick off the series with a local comedy showcase.

Free tickets are sold out for the show, but there is a waitlist available at bit.ly/33kDJrc .

The series continues on Wednesdays through March; tickets are still available for other shows, some that are free and some that cost $10. More information is available at TheCollectiveSnowmass.com/comedy-series .

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result from a test administered within 72 hours of the show is required and masks are required for all attendees unless actively eating or drinking. Table and bar service will be available before the show.

Due to adult content, the show is only suitable for audiences aged 18 and older.





Fireworks blast off over Fanny Hill next week

Snowmass Village has fireworks on the calendar for Jan. 17 as part of its season-long series of pyrotechnics over Fanny Hill.

The show begins at 9 p.m., weather and staffing permitting.

