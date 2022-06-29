Snowmass briefs: Celebrating stars and stripes in the village
Summer movies, bonus concert on the calendar for Independence Day weekend
Movies Under the Stars series returns Saturday
The summer Movies Under the Stars series returns July 2 with a screening of “Up” on the rink outside The Collective in Snowmass Base Village.
The Collective and Aspen Film are partnering on the series, which features free movie screenings on Saturday evenings throughout the summer.
Movies begin at dusk. Seating is first-come, first-served and attendees can bring their own blankets and low-back chairs. People can also bring in picnics and non-alcoholic beverages and can purchase alcoholic beverages from moxiBar and the Limelight Hotel.
The summer movie lineup includes “Back to the Future” on July 9, “Trolls” on July 16, “Sing 2” on July 23 and “Moana” on July 30. The series will screen a film from Adventure Entertainment on Aug. 6 and “The Goonies” on Aug. 20.
Independence Day weekend means more music on Fanny Hill
Snowmass Village will host a free bonus concert featuring Hazel Miller on the Fanny Hill stage July 3 as part of the annual Independence Day weekend celebration. The concert area opens at 5:30 p.m. and music runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Sweet treats and free glow-in-the-dark items will be available as well. Patriotic attire is encouraged.
The usual Thursday night free concert is on the calendar as well, with The Altons onstage on June 30.
Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.
