Snowmass briefs: Calling all job-seekers

Snowmass Tourism and the Aspen Chamber Resort Association (ACRA) will host a summer job fair from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at the Viewline Resort Snowmass.
More than 20 businesses will be at the job fair across the hospitality, retail, lodging, construction, government and restaurant industries in Snowmass Village and Aspen. Prospective employers will be looking to fill full-time, part-time, seasonal, on-call and temporary jobs this summer in Snowmass Village and Aspen.
All attendees will get a $25 Visa gift card and can also enter a raffle for prizes like a hot air balloon ride for two at the Snowmass Balloon Festival, lift tickets for the 2022-23 ski season and Snowmass Bike Park tickets.
For more information, visit gosnowmass.com/jobfair.
Village Shuttle enters summer mode Friday
The Snowmass Village Shuttle will begin operating on a summer schedule on Friday with more frequent service. For more information, visit villageshuttle.com.
Challenge Aspen fundraiser slated for Tuesday at Toro
Toro at the Viceroy Snowmass will host a food and wine festival to benefit the local adaptive sports nonprofit Challenge Aspen from 6 to 9 p.m. on June 7.
Tickets are $100 plus tax and tip, and reservations can be made via email (suman.pradhan@viceroysnowmass.com) or phone at 970-923-8008. For more information, visit bit.ly/3Q2svvk.
