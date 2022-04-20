Snowmass briefs: Burnt Mountain closures begin April 25

A sign at the Tom Blake trailhead in Snowmass Village reminds trail users of a seasonal trail closure that takes effect April 25 for the protection of wildlife on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Kaya Williams/The Snowmass Sun

Burnt Mountain area closes April 25

Annual trail closures in the Burnt Mountain area begin April 25 for elk calving.

The Tom Blake Trail, Sequel Trail and most other trails in the vicinity of Elk Camp and Two Creeks are closed April 25-June 20. Anaerobic Nightmare and surrounding lands close April 25-June 27. The Government Trail and Sugar Bowls area close May 15-June 27.

The area between West Buttermilk and the east end of Snowmass Ski Area is one of only two locations in the 2.2-million-acre White River National Forest that close to human access because of elk calving.

“Elk return to this area each year to find the water, lush forage, sunshine and seclusion they need to survive, give birth and nurse their young without being startled and disrupted,” according to a Snowmass Village Town Lowdown newsletter.

Snowmass buses now on spring schedules

Buses between Aspen and Snowmass Village and around the village are now operating on offseason spring schedules.





Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA) buses will connect riders between Aspen and the Brush Creek Park and Ride on any downvalley route.

Buses from the Brush Creek Park and Ride to the village will be operated by the town of Snowmass Village. A schedule is available at bit.ly/3vknNzq .

The Snowmass Village Shuttle is on-demand only on most routes in the spring. To request the bus, call 970-923-3500 or look for bus 22.

Route 3 departs from the Snowmass Mall every 30 minutes in the offseason between 6:50 a.m. and 5:20 p.m. with service to Base Village, the Snowmass Center and the Snowmass Club. The route follows Brush Creek Road instead of Carriage Way in the offseason between Base Village and the Snowmass Mall.

Buses depart from the Snowmass Club every 30 minutes between 7:05 a.m. and 5:35 p.m. After the 5:35 departure, the bus is on-demand only.

For more information on Snowmass Village Shuttle offseason, visit bit.ly/3xxvLbb .

Library seeks public input on Snowmass operations

The Pitkin County Library will host two public outreach sessions in Snowmass Village this week as the library considers consolidating its Snowmass operations into one “station.”

Currently, library services are spread throughout the town with a book return at the Snowmass Center, pick-up for books on hold at the Snowmass Recreation Center, seasonal story hours at The Collective in Base Village and a computer, printer and honor system collection at Town Hall.

Sessions will run in Snowmass Village Council Chambers on Thursday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and Friday from noon to 1:30 p.m. Food will be provided for participants.

The sessions will focus on current trends that are driving changes in libraries. Those attending will help the library develop a plan for programs and services and will be asked to contribute to a vision that will combine a mix of library services in one new, convenient location in Snowmass Village.

Jamie LaRue, former director of the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, will facilitate the meetings. Prior to working for ALA, LaRue served 24 years as director of Colorado’s Douglas County Libraries.

Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.