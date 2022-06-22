Snowmass briefs: Bikes are back in town

Mountain bikers prepare to load the Elk Camp Gondola on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Kaya Williams/The Snowmass Sun

Mountain bike weekend kicks off season

Snowmass Village will kick off the summer mountain biking season with live music, bike clinics and strider bike races as part of the Snowmass Mountain Bike Weekend June 25 and 26.

The Vida women’s mountain bike clinic will be in town June 25 and 26 with instruction, programming and coaching for participants. Registration is sold out for the June sessions but is still available for $399 for another iteration on Sept. 17 and 18 at vidamtb.com/register/2022-snowmass .

The balance bike race will take place June 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Snowmass Base Village rink area. There will be a new balance bike obstacle course for kids ages 1 to 6 years old to test their skills, and everyone will win a prize.

Races will be set up in waves based on age group, and each wave starts with a warm-up lap. Registration will take place onsite from 10:30-11 a.m. on Sunday.

Participants can bring their own balance bike or borrow one, but helmets are required and participants should bring their own.





Timed parking will be enforced in Lot 6

The town of Snowmass Village will be enforcing the timed parking limits in Lot 6 for the summer season. Untimed parking is available for free in other numbered lots along Carriage Way and in the Base Village Parking Garage.

The town encourages visitors and event attendees to take the bus into the village core via service from the Village Shuttle and Roaring Fork Transportation Authority.

