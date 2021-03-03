Snowmass briefs: Art at High Alpine; Power of Four returns

Skiers make their way up the backside of Aspen Mountain during the Audi Power of Four ski mountaineering race on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

RED BULL ILLUME DEBUTS AT HIGH ALPINE TENT

The large green tent next to High Alpine at Snowmass has served as a warming and dining area throughout most of the season.

Now, it has an added purpose as an art gallery, showing imagery from the Red Bull Illume international photo contest. Admission is free to view the collection of action and adventure sports photography.

Seating for dining is still available; the large display panels that showcase the photos also function as COVID-friendly dividers between tables.

For those inspired to submit their own work after seeing winners from competitions past, the 2021 iteration of the contest is open at redbullillume.com .

POWER OF FOUR RACE KICKS OFF SATURDAY

The Power of Four ski mountaineering race kicks off in Snowmass Base Village bright and early Saturday morning, but the start will be a spectator-free event this year.

Sport division racers will begin in a staggered start at 6 a.m. Saturday for the race that traverses all four mountains to finish at the base of Aspen Mountain. The Power of Two course for recreational-division skiers begins at 8 a.m. in Aspen Highlands Base Village near the Thunder Bowl chairlift. No spectators are allowed at the start of either competition.

CAMP SMASHBOX REGISTRATION NOW OPEN

Registration is now open for Camp SMashBox, which is slated to return this summer with five weeks of programming at the Snowmass Chapel for children entering kindergarten through sixth-grade.

Limited space is available and camp logistics are subject to change due to COVID-19 restrictions. Camp sessions are scheduled for June 14 to 18, June 28 to July 2, July 12 to 16, July 26 to 30 and Aug. 2 to 6. For more information, visit campsmashbox.com or email jointhebash@campsmashbox.com .

TOWN ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR PLANNING COMMISSION

The town of Snowmass Village is accepting applications for a vacancy on the Planning Commission.

The seat is currently filled by Laura Rice, who submitted a letter of resignation Feb. 22 because Rice will be moving to California later this year and won’t be eligible to serve on the commission.

Submit applications at docs.tosv.com/Forms/boardapplication .

